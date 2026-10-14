Toyota Glanza facelift launched; gets refreshed design, new features and more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday launched the Toyota Glanza facelift in India, which comes on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India a few months back. Launched at a starting price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift, despite being based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift , comes with its distinctive appearance, thanks to the design tweaks.

The Toyota Glanza facelift comes with a revised front profile. The headlights remain the same as the pre-facelift model, while the radiator grille and bumper have been updated. The front grille is designed in line with global Toyota design philosophy. Moving to the side profile, there is no major change, but the new side skirt with a glossy appearance adds more zing to the premium hatchback. At the back, the hatchback continues to be almost the same, as there is no major change at all.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Toyota Glanza Facelift ₹6.46 Lakhs - 9.44 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹8,500/ month Check Eligibility Toyota Glanza ₹6.73 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,200/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING MG Gloster Facelift ₹40 Lakhs - 45 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹52,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Ferrari Portofino Facelift ₹3.80 Cr - 3.90 Cr EMI starting at just ₹4,96,900/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Maserati GranCabrio Facelift ₹3.10 Cr - 4.10 Cr EMI starting at just ₹4,05,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Maserati GranTurismo Facelift ₹2.90 Cr - 3.60 Cr EMI starting at just ₹3,79,200/ month Check Eligibility

Available in four trim choices: E, S, G, and V, the Glanza facelift comes in seven different exterior colour options. These are: Cafe White, enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Bluish Black, and Digital Teal Green, with the last two being new hues.

Inside the cabin, the Toyota Glanza facelift sports no major design change, but it received a host of new features, in line with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift. It sports a 360-degree surround view camera, Level 2 ADAS suite in the top-end trim. It also comes with front ventilated seats, wireless charging dock, updated upholstery and trims, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), etc.

Powering the Toyota Glanza facelift is the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine as the Baleno facelift. The hatchback is available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG options. The gearbox option includes both manual and AMT units. The car gets an auto start-stop function, while the AMT gearbox is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG combinations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: