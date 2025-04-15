HT Auto
BMW X3 2025 Front Left Side
BMW X3 2025 Front View
BMW X3 2025 Grille
BMW X3 2025 Left Side View
BMW X3 2025 Parking Camera Display
BMW X3 2025 Rear Left View
BMW X3 2025

Exp. Launch on 15 Apr 2025
65 - 70 Lakhs*Expected price
X3 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1999.0 cc

X3 2025: 1999.0 cc

Power

Segment Average: 263.56 bhp

X3 2025: 208.0 bhp

Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol

X3 2025: Petrol

About BMW X3 2025

X3 2025 Latest Update

  2025 BMW X3 to launch in India in January: A breakdown of what's new in the luxury SUV
  Audi Q5 vs BMW X3: Which one should you buy?

    • X3 2025 Launch Date

    The BMW X3 2025 is expected to launch on 15th Apr 2025.

    X3 2025 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹65 - 70 Lakhs*.

    Specs and Features

    The BMW X3 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

    • Engine: 1999 cc
    • Transmission: Automatic
    • FuelType: Petrol

    X3 2025 Seating Capacity

    The BMW X3 2025 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

    X3 2025 Rivals

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024, Porsche Macan and Jeep Grand Cherokee are sought to be the major rivals to BMW X3 2025.

    BMW X3 2025 Alternatives

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    64.12 - 67.9 Lakhs
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

    65 Lakhs Onwards
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    77.5 Lakhs
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
58.8 Lakhs

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    58.8 Lakhs
    BMW X3 2025 Images

    BMW X3 2025 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    Engine1999 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

    Popular BMW Cars

    BMW X3 2025 News

    BMW is going to launch the fourth generation of the X3 luxury SUV and it is expected to arrive in India in January 2025 with petrol and diesel options, exterior design updates, and multiple feature upgrades.
    2025 BMW X3 to launch in India in January: A breakdown of what's new in the luxury SUV
    29 Sept 2024
    The Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 are two mild-hybrid luxury SUVs that stick around in a market segment dominated by electric vehicles,
    Audi Q5 vs BMW X3: Which one should you buy?
    5 Sept 2024
    The 2025 BMW X3 gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase for China and will be available in two variants
    New-gen BMW X3 long-wheelbase breaks cover for China. Is India next?
    6 Aug 2024
    Despite the BMW X3 getting a new generation model, the M-badged high-performance variant is likely not anymore to enter production.
    BMW X3M might be dead as new generation X3 breaks cover
    21 Jul 2024
    The 2025 BMW X3 gets a distinctly new design language while the engines pack more power with mild-hybrid technology
    New-gen BMW X3 breaks cover globally with new design, more power
    19 Jun 2024
    BMW X3 2025 FAQs

    The BMW X3 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 65-70 Lakhs.
    The BMW X3 2025 is expected to launch on 15th Apr 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1999 cc segment.
    The BMW X3 2025 features a 1999 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
    The BMW X3 2025 faces competition from the likes of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes-Benz GLB in the 1999 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

