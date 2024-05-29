HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 77.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Grand cherokee
BrandBMWJeep
Price₹ 57.5 Lakhs₹ 77.5 Lakhs
Mileage16.55 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

X3
BMW X3
xDrive20d xLine
₹68.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹77.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5200 rpm268 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I42.0T GME T4 DI TC
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds-
Driving Range
1125 Km-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19266 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleMulti-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19266 / 50 R20
Length
4708 mm4914 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm2964 mm
Height
1676 mm1792 mm
Width
1891 mm1979 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
550 litres1068 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres87 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,03,51188,84,812
Ex-Showroom Price
68,50,00077,50,000
RTO
8,66,5808,04,000
Insurance
1,86,4313,30,312
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,69,8771,90,969

