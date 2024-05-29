In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 77.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 57.5 Lakhs
|₹ 77.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4