In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 57.5 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4