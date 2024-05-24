HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1998 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Range rover velar
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 57.5 Lakhs₹ 87.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.55 kmpl13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl13.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5200 rpm247 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I42.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds7.5 seconds
Driving Range
1125 Km1079 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleIntegral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleDouble wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 55 R20
Length
4708 mm4797 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm196 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm2874 mm
Height
1676 mm1683 mm
Width
1891 mm2041 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
550 litres513 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres82 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,03,5111,00,25,262
Ex-Showroom Price
68,50,00087,90,000
RTO
8,66,5809,53,500
Insurance
1,86,4312,81,262
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,69,8772,15,481

    Latest News

    First look at the locally manufactured Range Rover
    Range Rover, Range Rover Sport to be locally-manufactured in India
    24 May 2024
    Starting with the new Range Rover Electric, set to launch later this year, Fortescue’s Elysia software will be incorporated into all future JLR EVs.
    JLR EVs to promise better battery performance with this tech. Check details
    22 May 2024
    Speculation suggests that Aston Martin might also equip the new SUV with its 823 bhp and 1000 Nm V12 engine
    Aston Martin eyes rugged off-road SUV inspired by supercar performance: Reports
    19 May 2024
    With the intended local assembling, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will join the models like Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-Pace and Discovery Sport, which are already assembled locally in India.
    JLR to locally assemble Range Rover SUVs in India. Here are the prices
    27 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
    View all
     