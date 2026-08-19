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BMW M340i

₹74.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW M340i Price:

BMW M340i is priced at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M340i?

The BMW M340i is available in 1 variant - xDrive.

What are the BMW M340i colour options?

BMW M340i comes in five colour options: Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i rivals are Audi S5 Sportback, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series LWB, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

What is the mileage of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i comes with a mileage of 13.02 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i offers a 5 Seater configuration.

BMW M340i Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    13.02 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    369 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All M340i SpecsView specs icon

BMW M340i Variants

BMW M340i price starts at ₹ 74.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
M340i xDrive
₹74.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW M340i Latest Updates

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BMW M340i Visual Comparison

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BMW M340i comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW M340i
BMW M340i image
Rs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
369 bhp500 NmAutomatic6--4713 mm1827 mm1440 mm6 metres
Audi S5 SportbackAudi S5 Sportback imageRs. 80.49 LakhsOnwards
4.5110
349 bhp500 NmAutomatic101174654765184513905.8M340iVSS5 Sportback
BMW 5 SeriesBMW 5 Series imageRs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
4.0100
255 bhp400 NmAutomatic6--5165 mm2156 mm1518 mm-M340iVS5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWBBMW 3 Series LWB imageRs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
53
188 bhp400 NmAutomatic6--4819 mm2068 mm1441 mm6 metresM340iVS3 Series LWB
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class imageRs. 80 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
375 bhp500 NmAutomatic---5092 mm-1493 mm-M340iVSE-Class
Audi A6Audi A6 imageRs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards-241 bhp370 NmManual, Automatic6-5304939188614575.5M340iVSA6

BMW M340i Images

BMW M340i Image 1
BMW M340i Image 2
BMW M340i Image 3
BMW M340i Image 4
BMW M340i Image 5
BMW M340i Image 6

BMW M340i Colours

BMW M340i is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Tanzanite Blue Metallic
Dravit Grey Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Fire Red
Arctic Race Blue
Tanzanite blue metallic

BMW M340i Alternatives

Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
M340ivsS5 Sportback
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
M340ivs5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
M340ivs3 Series LWB
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

80 - 93.5 Lakhs
M340ivsE-Class
Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
M340ivsA6
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
M340ivsC-Class

BMW M340i User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.8Features
5Safety
4.9Design
4.4Value For Money
4Comfort
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BMW M340i User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

BMW M340i is praised for its explosive power, driving dynamics, and build. However, it suffers from stiff suspension, low ground clearance, high maintenance, and impractical boot space due to spare tyre.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconOutstanding 374hp performance
  • check circle iconPhenomenal Harman Kardon sound system
  • check circle iconHigh-speed stability
  • check circle iconClass-leading technology features
  • check circle iconSeamless gear shifts

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow ground clearance
  • warning iconStiff ride quality
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconTight rear seat space
  • warning iconSpare tyre occupies boot space

User Reviews

Great speed poor comfort
BMW M340i tracks straight and fast. But the suspension tuning is harsh for normal Indian highway diversions. Front bumper scrapes everywhere. Not a practical single car for complete family.
By: Hitesh Lodha (Jul 13, 2026)
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Too stiff for city ride
Performance of BMW M340i B58 engine is unbelievable. However, low profile tyres get bubbles easily on potholes. Rear seat legroom is quite cramped compared to 330Li variant. Maintenance is high.
By: Umesh Gawande (Jul 13, 2026)
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Stiff but Amazing car
BMW M340i has crazy engine power and acceleration. But the ride quality is very stiff for daily family use on bad bumpy city roads. Low ground clearance requires extreme care on speed breakers.
By: Shreyas Mahajan (Jul 13, 2026)
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Performance awesome but stiff
Exhaust sound and speed of BMW M340i is top notch. But cabin is low, ingress egress is difficult for elderly family. Infotainment screen gets too confusing with no physical buttons for AC.
By: Nilesh Purohit (Jul 13, 2026)
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High running costs car
BMW M340i looks aggressive and handles perfectly around corners. But real world city mileage drops to 6-7 kmpl easily. Spare tyre takes up entire boot space. Stiff suspension hurts on long bad patches.
By: Prashant Kale (Jul 13, 2026)
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BMW M340i Related News

The BMW M340i was first introduced in India back in 2021 and received a facelift in 2022.
2024 BMW M340i: 5 key highlights you need to know about this performance sedan
17 Nov 2024
The BMW M340i has received a model year update that brings new wheels, two new colour options, and M-specific adaptive suspension
2024 BMW M340i launched in India with updates, priced at 74.90 lakh
15 Nov 2024
The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh
10 Dec 2022
The BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
9 Dec 2022
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque
2023 BMW XM Hybrid SUV, X7 & M 340i facelifts launch on December 10
22 Nov 2022
View all
 BMW M340i Related News

BMW M340i Specifications and Features

Max Power369 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage13.02 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2998 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 Kmph
View all M340i specs and features

BMW M340i Mileage

BMW M340i in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M340i's petrol variant is 13.02 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M340i xDrive comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
13.02 kmpl

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