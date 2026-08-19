BMW M340i Key Specs
- Engine2998 cc
- Mileage13.02 kmpl
- Power369 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
BMW M340i is priced at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW M340i is available in 1 variant - xDrive.
BMW M340i comes in five colour options: Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Fire Red, Arctic Race Blue.
BMW M340i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
BMW M340i rivals are Audi S5 Sportback, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series LWB, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
BMW M340i comes with a mileage of 13.02 kmpl (Company claimed).
BMW M340i offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW M340i
|Rs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
|369 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|4713 mm
|1827 mm
|1440 mm
|6 metres
|Audi S5 Sportback
|Rs. 80.49 LakhsOnwards
|349 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|117
|465
|4765
|1845
|1390
|5.8
|M340iVSS5 Sportback
|BMW 5 Series
|Rs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|5165 mm
|2156 mm
|1518 mm
|-
|M340iVS5 Series
|BMW 3 Series LWB
|Rs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|4819 mm
|2068 mm
|1441 mm
|6 metres
|M340iVS3 Series LWB
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|Rs. 80 LakhsOnwards
|375 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|-
|5092 mm
|-
|1493 mm
|-
|M340iVSE-Class
|Audi A6
|Rs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|241 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|530
|4939
|1886
|1457
|5.5
|M340iVSA6
BMW M340i is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
BMW M340i is praised for its explosive power, driving dynamics, and build. However, it suffers from stiff suspension, low ground clearance, high maintenance, and impractical boot space due to spare tyre.
|Max Power
|369 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2998 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
BMW M340i in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M340i's petrol variant is 13.02 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M340i xDrive comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.
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