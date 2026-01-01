hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsBMWX3xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic
X3PriceMileageSpecifications
BMW X3 Front Left Side
1/25
BMW X3 Front View
2/25
BMW X3 Grille
3/25
BMW X3 Left Side View
4/25
BMW X3 Parking Camera Display
5/25
BMW X3 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/25

BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
85.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
BMW X3 Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all X3 specs and features

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Prices

The X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹85.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the X3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 4500-6500 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1600-4600 rpm of torque.

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic has Cruise Control, Average Speed, Rear Wiper, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Defogger.

BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Price

X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic

₹85.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,50,000
RTO
7,74,000
Insurance
3,18,743
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,43,243
EMI@1,83,628/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600-4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 4500-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4755 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Height
1660 mm
Width
1920 mm

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 3
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
1

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
BMW X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI1,65,265 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
76,88,918
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
76,88,918
Interest Amount
22,26,972
Payable Amount
99,15,890

BMW X3 other Variants

X3 xDrive20 M Sport

₹81.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,20,000
RTO
7,41,000
Insurance
3,06,017
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,67,517
EMI@1,75,552/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
Close

X3 xDrive20d M Sport

₹85.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,10,000
RTO
9,42,750
Insurance
3,13,344
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,66,594
EMI@1,84,130/mo
Add to Compare
30 offers Available
View breakup

BMW X3 Alternatives

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X3vsXC60
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X3vsWrangler
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X3vsGrand Cherokee
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X3vsF-Pace
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.74 - 69.86 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X3vsQ5

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details