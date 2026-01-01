|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹85.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 4500-6500 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1600-4600 rpm of torque.
In the X3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.
The X3 xDrive 30 M Sport Pro Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic has Cruise Control, Average Speed, Rear Wiper, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Defogger.