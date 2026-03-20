BMW Group India announces price hike of up to 2% from April 1

BMW Group India has announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its BMW and MINI product lineup, effective April 1, 2026. The revision applies to both locally assembled vehicles and completely built-up (CBU) imports. The automaker attributed the hike to escalating logistics and material costs, compounded by a depreciating rupee.

Commenting on the increase, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India continues to create new benchmarks in the luxury automotive segment in the country, with strong demand and a record-breaking product portfolio. However, to offset escalating logistics and material costs alongside a depreciating rupee, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent across our range, effective 1 April 2026. This recalibration ensures we continue to deliver the uncompromising performance, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class service that our customers expect."

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Which models are affected?

Locally produced models affected include the BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i, iX1 Long Wheelbase, and the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

On the CBU front, the hike covers performance and electric models such as the M2, M4, M5, M8 Competition Coupe, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX, Z4 M40i, and the XM plug-in hybrid. The MINI range, including the Cooper S, Countryman E, JCW Countryman All4, Countryman SE, and Convertible, is also affected.

Industry context

The announcement follows a broader industry trend of automakers revising prices at the start of the financial year to account for currency fluctuations and rising input costs. Several luxury brands have made similar adjustments in recent months.

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What buyers should know

Customers looking to avoid the higher prices have less than two weeks to act. BMW India Financial Services is offering its Smart Finance programme with flexible instalment plans, reduced interest rates on select models, and assured buyback options to help manage ownership costs. The new prices will come into effect across all BMW and MINI dealerships in India on April 1, 2026.

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