BMW iX1 LWB Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED
BMW iX1 LWB Front View
BMW iX1 LWB Headlight
BMW iX1 LWB Grille
BMW iX1 LWB Rear Right Side
BMW iX1 LWB Rear View
6/21

BMW iX1 LWB

Launch Date: 17 Jan 2025
49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iX1 LWB Key Specs

Range
iX1 LWB: 531.0 km

Charging
iX1 LWB: 6.5 hrs

Battery
iX1 LWB: 66.4 kwh

BMW iX1 LWB Variants

BMW iX1 LWB price starts at ₹ 49 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹49 Lakhs*
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh
Range
531 km
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW iX1 LWB Images

BMW iX1 LWB Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity66.4 kWh
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance 204 bhp, 250 Nm
Range531 km
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
View all iX1 LWB specs and features

BMW News

Maruti Suzuki unveiled seven concept versions of the Jimny, Swift, Grand Vitara, Fronx and other models.
Auto Expo 2025 Day 2 highlights: Electric vehicles and concepts emerge crowd's favourites
18 Jan 2025
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is seen here at the Auto Expo 2025.
Auto Expo 2025: Five unmissable cars you just have to check out. And why
18 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
Auto Expo 2025: BMW X3 SUV launched in India at 75.80 lakh. Check details
18 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV are engaged in a direct battle but Auto Expo 2025 has several other star warriors as well.
Auto Expo 2025 Day 1 highlights: Creta EV, e Vitara steal limelight
17 Jan 2025
Knowing your way through the crowds at the Auto Expo can save you a lot of time.
Visiting Bharat Mobility Expo 2025? Here's how to find your favourite cars and bikes
17 Jan 2025
BMW iX1 LWB FAQs

The BMW iX1 LWB offers a competitive range of 531 km.
The BMW iX1 LWB comes in a single variant which is the eDrive20L M Sport .
BMW iX1 LWB is a 5 Seater .
The BMW iX1 LWB comes in electric variant offering a range of 531 km.

