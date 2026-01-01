The iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport, featuring a 66.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 531 km, is priced at ₹51.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport is powered by a 66.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 531 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 230 kW and 250 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the BYD Sealion 7 priced between ₹48.9 Lakhs - 54.9 Lakhs.
The iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Voice Command, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.