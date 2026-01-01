hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsBMWiX1 LWBeDrive20L M Sport
iX1 LWBPriceRangeSpecifications
BMW iX1 LWB Front Left Side
1/15
BMW iX1 LWB Front View
2/15
BMW iX1 LWB Grille
3/15
BMW iX1 LWB Left Side View
4/15
BMW iX1 LWB Rear Left View
5/15
BMW iX1 LWB Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/15

BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
51.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport

iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport Prices

The iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport, featuring a 66.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 531 km, is priced at ₹51.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport Range

The iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport delivers a claimed single-charge range of 531 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport Battery & Range

The iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport is powered by a 66.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 531 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 230 kW and 250 Nm of torque.

iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the BYD Sealion 7 priced between ₹48.9 Lakhs - 54.9 Lakhs.

iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport Specs & Features

The iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Voice Command, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport Price

iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport

₹51.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,16,106
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,45,606
EMI@1,10,599/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
204 bhp
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Driving Range
531 km
Motor Power
230 kW
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
204 bhp, 250 Nm
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double wishbone
Rear Suspension
Five-link
Rear Tyres
R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
490 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4616 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
-
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport EMI
EMI99,539 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
46,31,045
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
46,31,045
Interest Amount
13,41,308
Payable Amount
59,72,353

BMW iX1 LWB Alternatives

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

41 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
iX1 LWBvsEX30
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

48.9 - 54.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
iX1 LWBvsSealion 7
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

46.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
iX1 LWBvsIoniq 5
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
iX1 LWBvsEX40
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 67.89 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
iX1 LWBvsModel Y

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details