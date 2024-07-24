BMW 5 Series Price: BMW 5 Series is priced between Rs. 72.9 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for BMW 5 Series? The BMW 5 Series is available in 2 variants - 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated), 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze). What are the BMW 5 Series colour options? BMW 5 Series comes in four colour options: Carbon Black, Sparkling Cooper Grey, Mineral White Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type. Which are the major rivals of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series rivals are Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 6 Series GT, Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024, Volvo S90, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i. What is the mileage of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series comes with a mileage of 15.7 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series offers a 5 Seater configuration.