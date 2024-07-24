What is the mileage of BMW 5 Series? The BMW 5 Series offers a competitive mileage of 15.7 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of BMW 5 Series? The top variant of BMW 5 Series is the 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze) providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.

What is the seating capacity of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series is a 5 Seater Sedan.

What are the fuel options available for BMW 5 Series? The BMW 5 Series comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 15.7 kmpl.