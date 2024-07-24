HT Auto
search icon

BMW 5 Series

Launch Date: 24 Jul 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72.9 Lakhs* OnwardsGet on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Videos
Videos
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
BMW 5 Series Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage15.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 5 Series specs and features

About BMW 5 Series

Latest Update

  • BMW 5-Series LWB launched in India: Here's how rivals fare against it
  • New-gen BMW 5 Series LWB launched In India, priced At ₹72.90 Lakh

    • BMW 5 Series Price: BMW 5 Series is priced between Rs. 72.9 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for BMW 5 Series? The BMW 5 Series is available in 2 variants - 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated), 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze). What are the BMW 5 Series colour options? BMW 5 Series comes in four colour options: Carbon Black, Sparkling Cooper Grey, Mineral White Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type. Which are the major rivals of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series rivals are Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 6 Series GT, Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024, Volvo S90, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i. What is the mileage of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series comes with a mileage of 15.7 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of BMW 5 Series? BMW 5 Series offers a 5 Seater configuration.

    Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

    BMW 5 Series Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    63.6 - 80.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    5 SeriesvsE-Class
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    68.9 - 78.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    5 Seriesvs6 Series GT
    UPCOMING
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

    80 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    61.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    5 SeriesvsS90
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    5 Seriesvs3 Series Gran Limousine
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    69.2 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    5 SeriesvsM340i
    BMW 5 Series Variants

    BMW 5 Series price starts at ₹ 72.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 72.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 5 Series comes in 2 variants. BMW 5 Series's top variant is 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze).

    2 Variants Available
    ₹72.9 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1998 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹72.9 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1998 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    BMW 5 Series Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage15.7 kmpl
    Engine1998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all 5 Series specs and features

    BMW 5 Series comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BMW 5 Series
    		Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBMW 6 Series GTVolvo S90BMW 3 Series Gran LimousineBMW M340iAudi S5 Sportback
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹72.9 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹63.6 - 80.9 Lakhs
    ₹68.9 - 78.9 Lakhs
    ₹61.9 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs
    ₹69.2 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    Engine
    1998 cc
    1950-2925 cc
    1995-1998 cc
    1969 cc
    1995-1998 cc
    2998 cc
    2994 cc
    Mileage
    15.7 kmpl
    16.1 kmpl
    13.3-18.6 kmpl
    17.8 kmpl
    15.4-19.6 kmpl
    13 kmpl
    10.6 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      BMW X7

      1.27 - 1.3 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW XM

      2.6 Cr* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X1

      49.5 - 52.5 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW Z4

      90.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

    BMW 5 Series News

    The new BMW 5 Series LWB gets more legroom and reclining seats, along with a bigger boot and is offered in India in the sole 530Li petrol variant.
    BMW 5-Series LWB launched in India: Here's how rivals fare against it
    28 Jul 2024
    The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
    New-gen BMW 5 Series LWB launched In India, priced At 72.90 Lakh
    25 Jul 2024
    The BMW 5 Series LWB comes as a long-wheelbase iteration of the eighth-generation avatar of the mid-size luxury sedan.
    2024 BMW 5 Series LWB hits Indian shores: Key facts
    25 Jul 2024
    The BMW 5 Series is now the third model from the German brand to come in a Long Wheelbase or LWB version, after BMW 3 Series and 7 Series.
    BMW 5 Series LWB drive review: Big size, bigger heart
    25 Jul 2024
    The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
    BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details
    23 Jul 2024
    View all
     BMW 5 Series News

    BMW 5 Series related Videos

    The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
    BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
    25 Jul 2024
    BMW 530i M Sport boasts of a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine.
    BMW 5 Series: First Drive Review
    14 Jul 2021
    Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
    Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
    26 Jul 2024
    BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
    BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
    25 Jul 2024
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    BMW 5 Series FAQs

    The BMW 5 Series offers a competitive mileage of 15.7 kmpl.
    The top variant of BMW 5 Series is the 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze) providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.
    BMW 5 Series is a 5 Seater Sedan.
    The BMW 5 Series comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 15.7 kmpl.
    The BMW 5 Series comes with 1998 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 17.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maserati GranTurismo

    Maserati GranTurismo

    2.72 - 2.9 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8

    1.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen Basalt

    Citroen Basalt

    7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.37 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    3.5 - 4 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    17 - 22 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Volvo EX90

    Volvo EX90

    1.5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Sedan Cars

    UPCOMING
    Audi New A3

    Audi New A3

    39 - 45 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    55 - 61 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    C-Class Price in Delhi
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    1.02 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    AMG E53 Price in Delhi
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    1.7 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    AMG E63 Price in Delhi
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    S5 Sportback Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sedan Cars