BMW iX1 LWB on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 51.43 Lakhs.
BMW iX1 LWB on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW iX1 LWB is mainly compared to Hyundai Ioniq 5 which starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs in Bangalore, Volvo EX40 which starts at Rs. 56.1 Lakhs in Bangalore and BYD Sealion 7 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport ₹ 51.43 Lakhs