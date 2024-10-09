Segment Average: 179.57 kmph
EX40: 180.0 kmph
Segment Average: 548.21 km
EX40: 475.0 km
Segment Average: 6.85 hrs
EX40: 7.0 hrs
Segment Average: 72.49 kwh
EX40: 69.0 kwh
Volvo EX40 price starts at ₹ 56.1 Lakhs .
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|69 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Motor Performance
|238 bhp, 420 Nm
|Range
|475 km
|Charging Time
|7 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Model Name
Volvo EX40
|Kia EV6
|BMW iX1
|Volvo C40 Recharge
|Volvo XC40 Recharge
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Mercedes-Benz EQA
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹56.1 Lakhs
₹60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
₹66.9 Lakhs
₹61.25 Lakhs
₹54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs
₹44.95 Lakhs
₹66 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
-
-
3.5 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
69 kWh
77.4 kWh
66.4 KWh
78 kWh
69-78 kWh
72.6 kWh
70.5 kWh
|Range
475 km
708 km
417-440 Km
530 Km
418-592
631 Km
560 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
