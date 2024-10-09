HT Auto
Volvo EX40 Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED

VOLVO EX40

Launch Date: 9 Oct 2024
56.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Colours
Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 179.57 kmph

EX40: 180.0 kmph

Range

Segment Average: 548.21 km

EX40: 475.0 km

Charging

Segment Average: 6.85 hrs

EX40: 7.0 hrs

Battery

Segment Average: 72.49 kwh

EX40: 69.0 kwh

Volvo EX40 Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
EX40vsEV6
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
EX40vsiX1
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

50 - 55 Lakhs
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
EX40vsC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge

54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs
EX40vsXC40 Recharge
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

44.95 Lakhs
EX40vsIoniq 5
Volvo EX40 Variants

Volvo EX40 price starts at ₹ 56.1 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹56.1 Lakhs*
Battery Capacity
69 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
475 km
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Volvo EX40 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity69 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Max Motor Performance238 bhp, 420 Nm
Range475 km
Charging Time7 Hours
SunroofYes
Volvo EX40 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Volvo EX40
Kia EV6BMW iX1Volvo C40 RechargeVolvo XC40 RechargeHyundai Ioniq 5Mercedes-Benz EQA
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹56.1 Lakhs
₹60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
₹66.9 Lakhs
₹61.25 Lakhs
₹54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs
₹44.95 Lakhs
₹66 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
-
-
3.5 out of 5
Battery Capacity
69 kWh
77.4 kWh
66.4 KWh
78 kWh
69-78 kWh
72.6 kWh
70.5 kWh
Range
475 km
708 km
417-440 Km
530 Km
418-592
631 Km
560 Km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Volvo Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Volvo News

Volvo Cars hopes to avoid major import tariffs by reaching an agreement on pricing. The Chinese-owned Swedish brand has previously said that the EX30 electric SUV will be the only model affected by the tariffs and plans to start manufacturing it in Belgium from 2025.
Volvo Cars looks to avoid tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, hopes of agreement boosts shares
4 Oct 2024
The move comes as part of the Biden administration's broad approach to safeguarding the US auto sector from what it considers China's unfair trade actions.
New US rule would require GM & Ford to halt made-in-China car imports
24 Sept 2024
Despite being major EV makers, Tesla and BYD have no emission-cutting targets across their operations.
BYD & Tesla have no emission cut targets, Volvo follows good practice: Study
24 Sept 2024
A study has revealed that drivers of ADAS-equipped cars are more prone to be distracted while the vehicle is on the move with the driver assistance technologies on, which could result in fatal accidents. (Representational image)
Is ADAS in your car a safety hazard? Here's what this study says
23 Sept 2024
Volvo Cars is gearing up to launch 10 new and revised models within the next two years, and the extended lineup is going to be kicked off with the launch of the EX90 all-electric SUV.
Volvo Cars to roll out 10 new, updated models by 2026, hybrids on the table
21 Sept 2024
Explore Other Options

Volvo EX40 FAQs

The Volvo EX40 offers a competitive range of 475 km.
The Volvo EX40 comes in a single variant which is the Plus providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Volvo EX40 is a 5 Seater SUV.
The Volvo EX40 comes in electric variant offering a range of 475 km.

