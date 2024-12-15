|Battery Capacity
|69 kwh
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Range
|475 km
|Charging Time
|7 hours (11 kW AC Charger)
EX40 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EX40 Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 58.83 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
