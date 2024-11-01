Volvo EX40 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 58.80 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Volvo EX40 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Volvo EX40 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Volvo EX40 is mainly compared to Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 60.95 Lakhs in Bangalore, BMW iX1 which starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs in Bangalore and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Volvo EX40 Plus ₹ 58.80 Lakhs
