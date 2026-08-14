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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG E53 PHEV

₹1.45 - 1.48 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) launched in India, marking a massive shift for the performance sedan. By moving from a mild-hybrid setup to a full plug-in hybrid system, Mercedes is positioning it as a car that can tackle a racetrack and still handle zero-emission daily commutes.

Here is a breakdown of what the newly launched AMG E 53 brings to the table:

Performance & Powertrain

Under the hood, it pairs an AMG-enhanced 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 163 hp electric motor integrated right into the 9-speed automatic transmission.

  • Standard Output: 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
  • Boosted Output: If you activate the "Race Start" function (part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package standard on the Racing Edition), it temporarily peaks at 612 hp.
  • Acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds.
  • Top Speed: Electronically limited to 280 km/h.

To keep all that power in check, it features an 11mm wider front track, active rear-axle steering, a high-performance braking system, and a retuned adaptive air suspension.

Battery & Daily Usability

The "PHEV" badge isn't just for show—this car actually functions as a practical electric vehicle for city driving.

  • Electric Range: The 21.2 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed pure-electric range of over 100 km.
  • Charging: It supports 60 kW DC fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes. A standard 11 kW AC charger takes around 2 hours and 15 minutes for a full charge.

Pricing & Variants in India

Imported as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), the E 53 AMG is highly exclusive and skips the long-wheelbase format used by standard E-Class models in India in favour of a sportier standard wheelbase.

VariantEx-Showroom Price
Performance Edition 1.45 Crore
Racing Edition 1.48 Crore

Note: The Racing Edition primarily adds the AMG Driver's Package, which unlocks the 280 km/h top speed and the 612 hp Race Start feature.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2999 cc
  • Power iconPower
    577 - 603 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    370 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    750 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2390 kg
View All AMG E53 PHEV SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Videos

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Mercedes-AMG E53: How Is It So Fuel Efficient?
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Mercedes-AMG E53: How Is It So Fuel Efficient?

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV price starts at ₹ 1.45 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.48 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV's top variant is Racing Edition.
2 Variants Available
AMG E53 PHEV Performance Edition
₹1.45 Cr*
2999 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
AMG E53 PHEV Racing Edition
₹1.48 Cr*
2999 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Mercedes-Benz launches AMG E 53 in India with hybrid powertrain, advanced features, and performance upgrades, rivaling BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera.Read Full Story

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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV image
Rs. 1.45 CrOnwards-577 bhp750 NmAutomatic7370 L4965 mm2065 mm1472 mm6.2 metres
Maserati GhibliMaserati Ghibli imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards-572 bhp730 NmManual, Automatic7500497119451461-AMG E53 PHEVVSGhibli
Mercedes-Benz EQSMercedes-Benz EQS imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards----9-5216 mm1926 mm1512 mm5.6 metresAMG E53 PHEVVSEQS
Audi A8 LAudi A8 L imageRs. 1.34 CrOnwards-344 bhp500 NmManual, Automatic6505 litres5320 mm1945 mm1488 mm6.45 metresAMG E53 PHEVVSA8 L
BMW i5BMW i5 imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.81
601 bhp795 Nm-6490 litres5060 mm1900 mm1505 mm-AMG E53 PHEVVSi5

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Image 1
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Image 2
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Image 3
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Image 4
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Image 5
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Image 6

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Colours

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Graphite Grey Metallic
High Tech Silver
Nautic Blue Metallic
Obsidian Black Metallic
Polar White
Velvet Brown
Verde Silver Metallic
Graphite grey metallic

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Alternatives

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Audi A8 L

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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Specifications and Features

Max Power577-603 bhp
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque750 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine 2999 cc cc
Max Speed280 kmph
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all AMG E53 PHEV specs and features

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