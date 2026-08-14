The Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) launched in India, marking a massive shift for the performance sedan. By moving from a mild-hybrid setup to a full plug-in hybrid system, Mercedes is positioning it as a car that can tackle a racetrack and still handle zero-emission daily commutes.

Here is a breakdown of what the newly launched AMG E 53 brings to the table:

Performance & Powertrain

Under the hood, it pairs an AMG-enhanced 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 163 hp electric motor integrated right into the 9-speed automatic transmission.

Standard Output: 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

585 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Boosted Output: If you activate the "Race Start" function (part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package standard on the Racing Edition), it temporarily peaks at 612 hp .

If you activate the "Race Start" function (part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package standard on the Racing Edition), it temporarily peaks at . Acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds .

0 to 100 km/h takes just . Top Speed: Electronically limited to 280 km/h.

To keep all that power in check, it features an 11mm wider front track, active rear-axle steering, a high-performance braking system, and a retuned adaptive air suspension.

Battery & Daily Usability

The "PHEV" badge isn't just for show—this car actually functions as a practical electric vehicle for city driving.

Electric Range: The 21.2 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed pure-electric range of over 100 km .

The 21.2 kWh battery pack delivers a claimed pure-electric range of . Charging: It supports 60 kW DC fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes. A standard 11 kW AC charger takes around 2 hours and 15 minutes for a full charge.

Pricing & Variants in India

Imported as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), the E 53 AMG is highly exclusive and skips the long-wheelbase format used by standard E-Class models in India in favour of a sportier standard wheelbase.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Performance Edition ₹ 1.45 Crore Racing Edition ₹ 1.48 Crore

Note: The Racing Edition primarily adds the AMG Driver's Package, which unlocks the 280 km/h top speed and the 612 hp Race Start feature.