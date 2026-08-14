Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV Key Specs
- Engine2999 cc
- Power577 - 603 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space370 litres
- Max Torque750 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2390 kg
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) launched in India, marking a massive shift for the performance sedan. By moving from a mild-hybrid setup to a full plug-in hybrid system, Mercedes is positioning it as a car that can tackle a racetrack and still handle zero-emission daily commutes.
Here is a breakdown of what the newly launched AMG E 53 brings to the table:
Under the hood, it pairs an AMG-enhanced 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 163 hp electric motor integrated right into the 9-speed automatic transmission.
To keep all that power in check, it features an 11mm wider front track, active rear-axle steering, a high-performance braking system, and a retuned adaptive air suspension.
The "PHEV" badge isn't just for show—this car actually functions as a practical electric vehicle for city driving.
Imported as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), the E 53 AMG is highly exclusive and skips the long-wheelbase format used by standard E-Class models in India in favour of a sportier standard wheelbase.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Performance Edition
|₹1.45 Crore
|Racing Edition
|₹1.48 Crore
Note: The Racing Edition primarily adds the AMG Driver's Package, which unlocks the 280 km/h top speed and the 612 hp Race Start feature.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
|Rs. 1.45 CrOnwards
|-
|577 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|370 L
|4965 mm
|2065 mm
|1472 mm
|6.2 metres
|Maserati Ghibli
|Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards
|-
|572 bhp
|730 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|7
|500
|4971
|1945
|1461
|-
|AMG E53 PHEVVSGhibli
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|5216 mm
|1926 mm
|1512 mm
|5.6 metres
|AMG E53 PHEVVSEQS
|Audi A8 L
|Rs. 1.34 CrOnwards
|-
|344 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|505 litres
|5320 mm
|1945 mm
|1488 mm
|6.45 metres
|AMG E53 PHEVVSA8 L
|BMW i5
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|601 bhp
|795 Nm
|-
|6
|490 litres
|5060 mm
|1900 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|AMG E53 PHEVVSi5
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|577-603 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|750 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2999 cc cc
|Max Speed
|280 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
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