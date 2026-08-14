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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG EQS

₹2.45 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    250 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    526 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    11.4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    107.8 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    610 litres
View All AMG EQS SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Videos

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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS price starts at ₹ 2.45 Cr .
1 Variant Available
AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Cr*
107.8 kWh
526 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Latest Updates

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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS image
Rs. 2.45 CrOnwards-9610 litres5223 mm1926 mm1518 mm5.75 metres3.4 seconds526 Km--751 bhp 1020 Nm
BMW i7BMW i7 imageRs. 2.05 CrOnwards
51
7-5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-3.7 seconds560 Km--650 bhp, 1015 NmAMG EQSVSi7
Audi e-tron GTAudi e-tron GT imageRs. 1.72 CrOnwards-7--1964 mm1418 mm-3.3 seconds401 km8 Hours 30 Minutes390 kW637 bhp, 830 NmAMG EQSVSe-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz EQSMercedes-Benz EQS imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards-9-5216 mm1926 mm1512 mm5.6 metres4.3 seconds857 km6 Hours 25 Minutes-516 bhp, 855 NmAMG EQSVSEQS

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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Images

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Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Colours

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Obsidian Black Metallic
Graphite Grey Metallic
Polar White
Nautic Blue Metallic
Obsidian black metallic

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
AMG EQSvsi7
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
AMG EQSvse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
AMG EQSvsEQS

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Related News

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 promises sheer performance on the move but with the benefit of being absolutely free from emissions.
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14 Aug 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
13 Aug 2026
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 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Related News

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Specifications and Features

Max Power751 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque1020 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range526 km
Charging Time11 Hours 25 Minutes
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity107.8 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance751 bhp 1020 Nm
Max Speed250 kmph
View all AMG EQS specs and features

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