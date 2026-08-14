Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Key Specs
- Speed250 kmph
- Range526 km
- Charging11.4 hrs
- Battery Capacity107.8 kWh
- Boot Space610 litres
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
|Rs. 2.45 CrOnwards
|-
|9
|610 litres
|5223 mm
|1926 mm
|1518 mm
|5.75 metres
|3.4 seconds
|526 Km
|-
|-
|751 bhp 1020 Nm
|BMW i7
|Rs. 2.05 CrOnwards
|7
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|3.7 seconds
|560 Km
|-
|-
|650 bhp, 1015 Nm
|AMG EQSVSi7
|Audi e-tron GT
|Rs. 1.72 CrOnwards
|-
|7
|-
|-
|1964 mm
|1418 mm
|-
|3.3 seconds
|401 km
|8 Hours 30 Minutes
|390 kW
|637 bhp, 830 Nm
|AMG EQSVSe-tron GT
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|-
|9
|-
|5216 mm
|1926 mm
|1512 mm
|5.6 metres
|4.3 seconds
|857 km
|6 Hours 25 Minutes
|-
|516 bhp, 855 Nm
|AMG EQSVSEQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|751 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|1020 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|526 km
|Charging Time
|11 Hours 25 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|107.8 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|751 bhp 1020 Nm
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
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