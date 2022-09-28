Mercedes Benz AMG EQS Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG EQS measures 5,223 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes Benz AMG EQS sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS price starts at ₹ 2.45 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.45 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes Benz AMG EQS comes in 1 variants. Mercedes Benz AMG EQS top variant price is ₹ 2.45 Cr.
₹2.45 Cr*
751 bhp 1020 Nm
