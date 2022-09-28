HT Auto
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS Specifications

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,45,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS Specs

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG EQS measures 5,223 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. ...Read More

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
53 4MATIC Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250 Kmph
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Driving Range
526 Km
Battery
107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Max Motor Performance
751 bhp 1020 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R21
Height
1518 mm
Kerb Weight
2655 kg
Width
1926 mm
Length
5223 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
610 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
-
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
10 Way
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Gesture Control
Yes
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Black / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS News

The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is an enormously powerful electric car, one that may put the brutish force of conventional AMG models to shame.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV drive review: 2.45 crore can buy you ginormous power
28 Sept 2022
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 promises sheer performance on the move but with the benefit of being absolutely free from emissions.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 performance EV launched in India. Check specs, price
24 Aug 2022
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 sits at the very top of the company portfolio, both in terms of performance vehicles as well as battery-powered vehicles.
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
24 Aug 2022
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
The upcoming sedan is expected to ride on the MMA platform and could come with an electrified powertrain.
Mercedes-Benz aims entry-level segment, new concept teased ahead of IAA Munich debut. Know more
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS Variants & Price List

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS price starts at ₹ 2.45 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.45 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes Benz AMG EQS comes in 1 variants. Mercedes Benz AMG EQS top variant price is ₹ 2.45 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
53 4MATIC Plus
2.45 Cr*
751 bhp 1020 Nm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

