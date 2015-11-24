



Daimler first set foot on Indian land in 1994, creating Mercedes Benz India Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary that was later renamed DaimlerChrysler India Private Ltd after the business formed an agreement with Chrysler. However, after DaimlerChrysler sold up its holdings in Chrysler in 2007, the parent company was renamed Daimler AG, and the Indian division was renamed Mercedes Benz India. Mercedes-Benz India's headquarters and passenger car production unit are both in Pune, Maharashtra. Mercedes-state-of-the-art Benz's research and development centre in Bangalore, which opened in 1996, is the company's largest of its sort outside of Germany.



The Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S 4Matic Plus is the highest model in the AMG A45 S lineup and the company's most recent offering in India. The engine in this 4Matic Plus model produces 421 bhp at 6750 rpm and 500 Nm at 5000 rpm of maximum power and torque, respectively. Automatic (Dual Clutch) transmission is offered.



created the famed Benz Patent Motorwagen, which is still considered as the world's first petrol-powered car. Mercedes Benz cars weren't on the market until 1901, and the famed Daimler-Benz joint venture came into being in 1926. The 770 was a Mercedes car that was developed in the 1930s and became popular during the Nazi era.Daimler first set foot on Indian land in 1994, creating Mercedes Benz India Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary that was later renamed DaimlerChrysler India Private Ltd after the business formed an agreement with Chrysler. However, after DaimlerChrysler sold up its holdings in Chrysler in 2007, the parent company was renamed Daimler AG, and the Indian division was renamed Mercedes Benz India. Mercedes-Benz India's headquarters and passenger car production unit are both in Pune, Maharashtra. Mercedes-state-of-the-art Benz's research and development centre in Bangalore, which opened in 1996, is the company's largest of its sort outside of Germany.The Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S 4Matic Plus is the highest model in the AMG A45 S lineup and the company's most recent offering in India. The engine in this 4Matic Plus model produces 421 bhp at 6750 rpm and 500 Nm at 5000 rpm of maximum power and torque, respectively. Automatic (Dual Clutch) transmission is offered. Mercedes-Benz Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Mercedes-Benz Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Mercedes-Benz AMG GT ₹ 2.64 Cr Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe ₹ 83.1 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz V-Class ₹ 71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₹ 63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLC ₹ 58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLE ₹ 77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz EQC ₹ 1.07 Cr Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet ₹ 68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine ₹ 57.6 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe ₹ 80.17 Lakhs - 1.41 Cr

...Read More

Read Less

Mercedes-Benz is a German luxury and high-performance car, bus, coach, and truck manufacturer owned by Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz has pioneered many of the technology and safety elements that are now standard in modern automobiles.The company's beginnings can be traced back to 1886, the same year that the company's founder, Karl Benz,