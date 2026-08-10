Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Key Specs
- Engine3982 cc
- Mileage10 kmpl
- Power469.35 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space213 litres
- Max Torque700 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1950 kg
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is priced at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC+.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes in eight colour options: Hyper Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Monza Grey Magno, Opalite White Bright, Patagonia Red Bright, Alpine Grey, Spectral Blue Magno.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes with a mileage of 10 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster offers a 4 Seater configuration.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|469.35 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Max Torque
|700 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|Engine
|3982 cc
|Max Speed
|295 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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