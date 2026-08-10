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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG SL 55 Roadster

₹2.47 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is priced at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC+.

What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster colour options?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes in eight colour options: Hyper Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Monza Grey Magno, Opalite White Bright, Patagonia Red Bright, Alpine Grey, Spectral Blue Magno.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes with a mileage of 10 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster offers a 4 Seater configuration.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3982 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    469.35 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    213 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    700 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1950 kg
View All AMG SL 55 Roadster SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Videos

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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster price starts at ₹ 2.47 Cr .
1 Variant Available
AMG SL 55 Roadster 4MATIC+
₹2.47 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Image 1
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Image 3
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Image 4
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Image 5
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Image 6

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Colours

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Hyper Blue Metallic
Obsidian Black Metallic
Selenite Grey Metallic
Monza Grey Magno
Opalite White Bright
Patagonia Red Bright
Alpine Grey
Spectral Blue Magno
Hyper blue metallic

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 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Related News

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Specifications and Features

Max Power469.35 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeConvertible
Max Torque700 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10 kmpl
Engine3982 cc
Max Speed295 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all AMG SL 55 Roadster specs and features

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