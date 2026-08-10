Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is priced at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC+.

What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster colour options?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes in eight colour options: Hyper Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Monza Grey Magno, Opalite White Bright, Patagonia Red Bright, Alpine Grey, Spectral Blue Magno.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster comes with a mileage of 10 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster?

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster offers a 4 Seater configuration.