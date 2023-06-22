Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster launched in India, priced at 2.35 crore

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster in the country, available at ₹2.35 crore (ex-showroom). This comes after the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and the fastest production AMG ever, AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The automaker claims that the launch of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will further strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segment. Also, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL Roadster in its most advanced AMG iteration.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be sold in India through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route. It won't be assembled locally and will be built in Germany at the company's factory near Stuttgart. The two-door convertible comes as one of the flagship models from the German luxury car brand.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the SL is developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, for the first time in its history. Currently, in its seventh generation, the all-new AMG iteration of the SL convertible gets a 4MATIC+ drivetrain, enhancing its high-performance capability.

The car was introduced in the international market in 2021 and its India return is taking place after a long hiatus. Powering the high-performance drop-top model will be a mammoth 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission, this engine is capable of churning out 476 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 295 kmph flat out.

Not only its performance, but the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster comes with a striking design as well. It gets a signature Panamericana radiator grille flanked by sharp sweptback LED headlamps. Other design elements of the convertible include a sleek air dam, multi-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, blacked-out ORVMs, an adjustable spoiler and quad exhausts.

The roadster's soft top can be opened or closed in 15 seconds, while the car runs at speeds of up to 37 kmph. Inside the cabin of the luxury high-performance roadster, there is a tiltable 11.9-inch vertically aligned MBUX touchscreen infotainment system that grabs attention instantly. Other features include a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, ambient lighting, HUD and carbon fibre inserts. The cabin also features several AMG-specific inserts.

