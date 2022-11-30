Mercedes-Benz GLB:

Mercedes-Benz GLB is a three-row SUV that is also referred to as the ‘Baby GLS.’ Mercedes says that it recognized the need for a three-row SUV at a comparatively affordable price point as the only other such model was the top-of-the-line GLS. While the third-row seat space is rather limited, the option still allows some degree of versatility.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Price:

Mercedes-Benz GLB is priced between Rs 63.8 lakh and Rs 69.8 lakh in the Indian car market.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Features:

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has proportions which are similar to that of the immensely popular GLC SUV while still packing in a third-row of seats. In terms of exterior styling, Mercedes-Benz GLB gets boxy proportions, single-slat front grille, squared-off LED headlamps and split LED taillights. The cabin of Mercedes-Benz GLB comes with dual screens for the instrument console and infotainment system that runs the latest generation MBUX interface. The other feature highlights of Mercedes-Benz GLB include ventilated powered seats, panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and seven airbags, among others.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Performance:

Mercedes-Benz GLB is available in three variants - 200, 220d, and 220d 4MATIC. The GLB 200 gets the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, while the 220d and 220d 4MATIC use the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel with 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include the 7-speed automatic on the petrol and the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic on the diesel.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Rivals:

Mercedes-Benz GLB rivals the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX and Land Rover Discovery Sport at the price points at which it is offered at.