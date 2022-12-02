HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

Mercedes-Benz GLB Specifications

Mercedes-Benz GLB is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 63,80,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1332.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz GLB Specs

Mercedes-Benz GLB comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLB measures 4,646 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,829 mm. ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLB Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
220d 4MATIC AMG Line
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Speed
217 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R19
Height
1706 mm
Length
4646 mm
Width
1850 mm
Wheelbase
2829 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
8
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 4 way manually adjustable
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Macchiato Beige / Black with optional Walnut Brown Wood Trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 4 way manually adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mercedes-Benz GLB News

The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
1 Dec 2022
Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India.
Watch: Mercedes GLB seeks to become a three-row wonder in lengthy SUV lineup
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes-Benz EQB luxury SUV
Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2
7 Nov 2022
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz GLB Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz GLB price starts at ₹ 63.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 69.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLB comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLB top variant price is ₹ 69.8 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200 Progressive Line
63.8 Lakhs*
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
220d Progressive Line
66.8 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
220d 4MATIC AMG Line
69.8 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Trending Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details