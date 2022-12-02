Mercedes-Benz GLB Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLB comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLB measures 4,646 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,829 mm. A seven-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLB sits in the segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz GLB price starts at ₹ 63.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 69.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLB comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLB top variant price is ₹ 69.8 Lakhs.
₹63.8 Lakhs*
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹66.8 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹69.8 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price