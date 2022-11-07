Mercedes-Benz electric EQB, GLB luxury SUVs to launch on December 2

Mercedes-Benz India has also commenced the bookings of both the EQB and the GLB.

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its first-ever seven-seater luxury EV on December 2 - the EQB. It will also mark the brand's third EV launch this year, preceded by the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. This will also mark the first time that the brand will launch its luxury EV alongside its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.

Along with the Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV, the brand will also launch the GLB on the same date, underlining its commitment to India as well as strengthening its SUV product portfolio. The GLB SUV is referred to as the ‘Mini GLS’ and will be the company's second seven-seater SUV here, after the GLS.

Mercedes-Benz GLB luxury SUV

Mercedes-Benz India has also commenced the bookings of both the EQB and the GLB. Customers can book these SUVs online by visiting the brand's official website or at their nearest dealership. These SUVs can be booked for a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh each.

While the EQB will strengthen Mercedes' electric roadmap in the country, the GLB will strengthen its SUV portfolio. With these launches, the company also aims to offer its customers with an array of drivetrains and product choices.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB will reinterpret the brand's SUV characteristics with its versatile and dynamic style. The vehicle is being touted as a highly functional and spacious vehicle vehicle, targeting young and active families.

With the launch of the GLB, Mercedes will add another feather to its cap. Once this vehicle is launched, Mercedes-Benz will have the largest SUV portfolio in the luxury automotive segment in India. Its other SUVs range from the GLA to the G-Class.

Late last month, Mercedes-Benz delivered the first unit of EQS 580 4MATIC to a couple in Gujrat. The delivery was done by Garnet Motors (India) Private Limited - Mercedes Benz. The EQS 580 4MATIC is priced at ₹1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

