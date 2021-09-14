Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Head-rests Front & Rear

Folding Rear Seat Full

Interiors Single Tone

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Ventilated Seat Type No

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob No

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Interior Colours Black with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim

Ventilated Seats No

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split