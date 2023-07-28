Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG GLA35 measures 4,436 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 price starts at ₹ 58.8 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 58.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 top variant price is ₹ 58.8 Lakhs.
₹58.8 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
