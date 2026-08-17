BMW X6 Price:

BMW X6 is priced at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW X6?

The BMW X6 is available in 1 variant - M60i.

What are the BMW X6 colour options?

BMW X6 comes in six colour options: Aventurine Red, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Isle Of Man Green, Manhattan Metallic, Mineral White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW X6?

BMW X6 comes in hybrid(electric+petrol) engine options, comes with 4395 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW X6?

BMW X6 rivals are Audi SQ8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Porsche Cayenne, BMW M4 CS, Porsche Taycan, Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

What is the mileage of BMW X6?

BMW X6 comes with a mileage of 7.89 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW X6?

BMW X6 offers a 5 Seater configuration.