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BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW X6 Price:

BMW X6 is priced at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW X6?

The BMW X6 is available in 1 variant - M60i.

What are the BMW X6 colour options?

BMW X6 comes in six colour options: Aventurine Red, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Isle Of Man Green, Manhattan Metallic, Mineral White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW X6?

BMW X6 comes in hybrid(electric+petrol) engine options, comes with 4395 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW X6?

BMW X6 rivals are Audi SQ8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Porsche Cayenne, BMW M4 CS, Porsche Taycan, Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

What is the mileage of BMW X6?

BMW X6 comes with a mileage of 7.89 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW X6?

BMW X6 offers a 5 Seater configuration.

BMW X6 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    4395 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7.89 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    335 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    580 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All X6 SpecsView specs icon

BMW X6 Variants

BMW X6 price starts at ₹ 1.78 Cr .
1 Variant Available
X6 M60i
₹1.78 Cr*
4395 cc
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW X6 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The Volkswagen Golf GTI, Skoda Octavia RS, MG Cyberster, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna Turbo offer exciting alternatives to SUVs with their unique blend of performance, practicality, and price.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
BMW achieved record H1 2026 sales with strong growth in EVs, long-wheelbase cars, and SAVs, alongside new model launches.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Jun 2026
The BMW X6 M60i xDrive boasts a powerful hybrid V8 engine, advanced handling features, and updated styling. It includes a curved display, extensive connectivity, and comprehensive safety equipment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jun 2026
BMW India launches the X6 M60i xDrive SAC with a 530 hp V8 engine, advanced tech, and premium design.Read Full Story

BMW X6 Visual Comparison

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BMW X6 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW X6
BMW X6 image
Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards-523 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6-580 L4960 mm2004 mm1700 mm12 metres
Audi SQ8Audi SQ8 imageRs. 1.78 CrOnwards-500bhp770NmAutomaticSUV---5004 mm2190 mm1708 mm-X6VSSQ8
Porsche Cayenne CoupePorsche Cayenne Coupe imageRs. 1.49 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticCoupe10--4930 mm1983 mm1678 mm-X6VSCayenne Coupe
Porsche CayennePorsche Cayenne imageRs. 1.39 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticSUV9--4930 mm1983 mm1698 mm-X6VSCayenne
BMW M4 CSBMW M4 CS imageRs. 1.89 CrOnwards-543 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6120 mm-4794 mm1887 mm1393 mm6.1 metresX6VSM4 CS
Porsche TaycanPorsche Taycan imageRs. 1.67 CrOnwards----Coupe10128 mm450 litres4963 mm2144 mm1381 mm5.6 metresX6VSTaycan
Maserati LevanteMaserati Levante imageRs. 1.5 CrOnwards-271 bhp600 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-5805005198116935.85X6VSLevante

BMW X6 Images

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BMW X6 Image 6

BMW X6 Colours

BMW X6 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Aventurine Red
Black Sapphire
Brooklyn Grey
Isleofman Green
Manhattan Metallic
Mineral White
Aventurine red

BMW X6 Alternatives

Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
X6vsSQ8
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.49 - 2.01 Cr
X6vsCayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
X6vsCayenne
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
X6vsM4 CS
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

1.67 - 2.53 Cr
X6vsTaycan
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.4 - 2.35 Cr
X6vsRange Rover Sport

BMW X6 Related News

The new BMW X6 M60i xDrive has been launched in India with updated styling and a V8 mild-hybrid powertrain.
BMW X6 M60i xDrive: 5 things to know about the 1.77 crore performance SUV
28 Jun 2026
BMW India introduces the X6 M60i xDrive at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.77 crore. The luxury SUV features a 4.4-litre V8 engine producing 530 hp.
BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India at 1.77 crores; gets “most powerful” V8 engine
26 Jun 2026
The BMW X6 M60i xDrive is set to return to India with a twin-turbo V8 engine and coupe-inspired SUV styling.
BMW X6 M60i available for pre-launch bookings in India. How to reserve one
26 May 2026
The BMW X6 M60i xDrive returns to India with a twin-turbo V8 engine and coupe-inspired SUV styling.
BMW opens pre-bookings for X6 M60i xDrive in India
23 May 2026
Chery iCaurV23 Design Patent
Chery iCAUR V23 design patent filed in India ahead of JSW launch
17 Aug 2026
Mr Tapan Ghosh, CEO - VinFast Asia
Tapan Ghosh takes on CEO role at VinFast Asia
17 Aug 2026
5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
17 Aug 2026
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.70 lakh
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at 26.70 lakh
17 Aug 2026
Land Rover Defender Dakar unveiled at Monterey Car Week
Land Rover Defender Dakar unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited-run road-legal iteration of Dakar-winning D7X-R
17 Aug 2026
View all
 BMW X6 Related News
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BMW X6 Brochure

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BMW X6 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power335 bhp
Body TypeSUV
Mileage7.89 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric+Petrol)
View all X6 specs and features

BMW X6 Mileage

BMW X6 in India is available in Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) variant. Average mileage of BMW X6's petrol variant is 7.89 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X6 M60i comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
M60i
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
7.89 kmpl

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