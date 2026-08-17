BMW X6 Key Specs
- Engine4395 cc
- Mileage7.89 kmpl
- Power335 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space580 litres
- Drive TrainAWD
BMW X6 is priced at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW X6 is available in 1 variant - M60i.
BMW X6 comes in six colour options: Aventurine Red, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Isle Of Man Green, Manhattan Metallic, Mineral White.
BMW X6 comes in hybrid(electric+petrol) engine options, comes with 4395 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
BMW X6 rivals are Audi SQ8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Porsche Cayenne, BMW M4 CS, Porsche Taycan, Land Rover Range Rover Sport.
BMW X6 comes with a mileage of 7.89 kmpl (Company claimed).
BMW X6 offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW X6
|Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards
|-
|523 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|580 L
|4960 mm
|2004 mm
|1700 mm
|12 metres
|Audi SQ8
|Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards
|-
|500bhp
|770Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|5004 mm
|2190 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|X6VSSQ8
|Porsche Cayenne Coupe
|Rs. 1.49 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|10
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1678 mm
|-
|X6VSCayenne Coupe
|Porsche Cayenne
|Rs. 1.39 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1698 mm
|-
|X6VSCayenne
|BMW M4 CS
|Rs. 1.89 CrOnwards
|-
|543 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|120 mm
|-
|4794 mm
|1887 mm
|1393 mm
|6.1 metres
|X6VSM4 CS
|Porsche Taycan
|Rs. 1.67 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coupe
|10
|128 mm
|450 litres
|4963 mm
|2144 mm
|1381 mm
|5.6 metres
|X6VSTaycan
|Maserati Levante
|Rs. 1.5 CrOnwards
|-
|271 bhp
|600 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|580
|5005
|1981
|1693
|5.85
|X6VSLevante
BMW X6 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|335 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric+Petrol)
BMW X6 in India is available in Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) variant. Average mileage of BMW X6's petrol variant is 7.89 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X6 M60i comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.
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