In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-