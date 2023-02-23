HT Auto
BMW X6

95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
BMW X6 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

BMW X6 Specs

BMW X6 comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X6 measures 4,935 mm in length, 2,004 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,975 mm. The ground clearance of X6 ...Read More

BMW X6 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive40i M Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.31
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
N55 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
855.73
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
305 / 40 R20
Ground Clearance
216
Length
4935
Wheelbase
2975
Kerb Weight
2130
Height
1696
Width
2004
Bootspace
580
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
83
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Tacora Red / Black, Canberra Beige / Black, Coffee / Black, Cognac / Black, Ivory White / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

BMW X6 Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Check latest offers
X6 vs Defender
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

77.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
X6 vs Grand Cherok...
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
X6 vs GLE
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Check latest offers
X6 vs Macan
BMW X6 News

The updated BMW X5 M Competition and X6 Competition come with a host of subtle styling updates along with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain.
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
23 Feb 2023
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrade.
BMW X5 and X6 facelifts get technology makeover, design remains largely same
8 Feb 2023
BMW X6 Jahre M Edition produces 340 hp and 450 Nm.
BMW X6 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.11 Crore
28 Oct 2022
Man depressed from his mother's passing, ditched his BMW X6 SUV in the Cauvery.
Bengaluru man dumps 1.3 Cr BMW X6 into river. Reason will shock you
28 May 2022
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland
Some Rolls-Royce exclusives present on ship that burned off the Dutch coast
3 Aug 2023
View all
 

BMW X6 Variants & Price List

BMW X6 price starts at ₹ 95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.02 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW X6 comes in 2 variants. BMW X6 top variant price is ₹ 95 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive40i xLine
95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive40i M Sport
95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

