BMW X5 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW X5 comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X5 measures 4,922 mm in length, 2,004 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,975 mm. A five-seat model, BMW X5 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW X5 price starts at ₹ 93.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.07 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 comes in 2 variants. BMW X5 top variant price is ₹ 1.07 Cr.
₹93.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.07 Cr*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic