BMW X5 Specifications

BMW X5 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 93,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2993.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW X5 Specs

BMW X5 comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X5 measures 4,922 mm in length, 2,004 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,975 mm. ...Read More

BMW X5 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive30d M Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
960 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Height
1745 mm
Length
4922 mm
Width
2004 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm
Bootspace
650 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
3
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Coffee / Black, Cognac / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

BMW X5 Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Defender Specs
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Q7 Specs
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Macan Specs
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

77.5 Lakhs
Grand Cherokee Specs
BMW X3 M40i

BMW X3 M40i

86.5 Lakhs Onwards
X3 M40i Specs

BMW X5 News

BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes on the heels of the introduction of BMW 7 Series Protection and i7 Protection.
BMW X5 Protection VR6 debuts as an armour-plated 515 bhp SUV, withstands bullets and shrapnels
30 Aug 2023
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India with the new BMW X5.
BMW X5 facelift launched in India, starts at 93.90 lakh
15 Jul 2023
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrades
BMW X5 facelift India launch on July 14, teased on social media
12 Jul 2023
File photo of Apple iPhone 15 models on display at a store in China.
Wireless charging pad in BMW, Toyota cars damaging your iPhone 15? Apple may have a warning
27 Oct 2023
German auto giant BMW has launched the first ever X4 M40i SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW X4 M40i SUV with hybrid power launched in India. Check price, features and other details
26 Oct 2023
 BMW X5 News

BMW X5 Variants & Price List

BMW X5 price starts at ₹ 93.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.07 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 comes in 2 variants. BMW X5 top variant price is ₹ 1.07 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive40i xLine
93.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
xDrive30d M Sport
1.07 Cr*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

