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BMW X5

₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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BMW X5: Overview

BMW has launched the 2025 X5 luxury SUV in India with refreshed styling, new features, and the inclusion of the xOffroad package as standard. Produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant, the updated X5 continues to be one of the brand’s most important models in the luxury SUV market, blending premium comfort with performance-oriented engineering. The addition of the M Sport Pro package further enhances its appeal for customers seeking sportier aesthetics and dynamic hardware. Notably, the next-generation BMW X5 is expected to adopt the new ‘Neue Klasse’ philosophy, emphasising advanced design and engineering innovations for a more modern driving experience.

BMW X5: Price

The 2025 BMW X5 is priced from 95.4 Lakhs for the petrol-powered xDrive40i and 1.11 Cr for the diesel-powered xDrive30d. The M Sport Pro package elevates the petrol variant to 1.11 Cr and the diesel to 1.11 Cr, offering exclusive design elements and performance upgrades that cater to discerning luxury SUV buyers.

BMW X5: Variants

BMW India offers the updated X5 in 4 variants, covering both petrol and diesel powertrains. Customers can choose between the standard trims or opt for the M Sport Pro package that adds high-gloss black elements, M Sport exhaust, sporty brakes, and bespoke interior finishes. This extensive customisation allows owners to create a vehicle that truly represents their style and preferences.

BMW X5: Mileage

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, enhanced by a 48V mild-hybrid system, are designed to deliver efficiency suitable for a luxury SUV in this class. On average, both the diesel and petrol variants offer around 12 kmpl.

BMW X5: Specs & Features

The 2025 BMW X5 is equipped with a six-cylinder petrol unit producing 381 hp and 520 Nm, and a diesel engine delivering 286 hp and 650 Nm. The petrol variant accelerates from 0–100 kmph in 5.4 seconds, while the diesel achieves this in 6.1 seconds. Both powertrains are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension ensures a smooth ride, with the M Sport Differential enhancing handling dynamics. New updates include a more streamlined design with slimmed-down kidney grilles, sleek LED headlights, and a modernized rear appearance featuring wide LED tail lamps and quad exhaust tips for a sportier look.

Noteworthy features include adaptive matrix LED headlights, redesigned tail lamps with an illuminated X motif, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 14.9-inch infotainment display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and premium Merino leather upholstery. The inclusion of the standard xOffroad package brings four terrain-specific driving modes, providing drivers with live feedback such as clearance and roll angles for optimal performance in challenging conditions. The design updates reflect a more streamlined aesthetic consistent with BMW's commitment to luxury and performance.

BMW X5: Offers & Deals

At present, BMW is not offering any specific schemes, but interested buyers are encouraged to check with the nearest dealership for potential exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Seasonal offers and partner bank incentives may also be available subject to dealership conditions.

BMW X5: Rivals

In India, the BMW X5 confronts competition from other luxury SUVs including Audi Q8, BMW X4, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW M2, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Lexus RX, Audi e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. With its updated features, standard xOffroad package, and the new M Sport Pro option, the X5 fortifies its position in this highly competitive segment, catering to those seeking a blend of high performance and luxury.

BMW X5 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2993 - 2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    282 - 375 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    650 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    520 - 650 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All X5 SpecsView specs icon

BMW X5 Videos

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BMW X5 Variants

BMW X5 price starts at ₹ 95.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.11 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 comes in 4 variants. BMW X5's top variant is xDrive30d M Sport.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
4 Variants Available
X5 xDrive40i xLine
₹95.4 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
X5 xDrive30d xLine
₹97.4 Lakhs*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
X5 xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.09 Cr*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW X5 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 in China, enhancing rear-seat comfort and integrating advanced technology for a premium experience.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
BMW Group India achieved record sales in H1 2026, driven by strong EV, LWB, and SAV growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
BMW unveils the fifth-generation X5 with diverse powertrain options, including the first all-electric iX5 and hydrogen variant, alongside plug-in hybrid and diesel models, featuring a major design and tech upgrade.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's ethanol initiative aims to provide a sustainable biofuel alternative, enhancing energy security while considering environmental and food impacts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Apr 2026
The article reviews practical vehicles, highlighting efficiency and comfort for daily commuting across various price ranges and specifications.Read Full Story

BMW X5 Visual Comparison

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BMW X5 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW X5
BMW X5 image
Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5191
282 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6-650 litres4922 mm2004 mm1745 mm6.3 metres
Audi Q8Audi Q8 imageRs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV--1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-X5VSQ8
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresX5VSX4
Land Rover Range Rover VelarLand Rover Range Rover Velar imageRs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
4.72
201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6196 mm673 litres4797 mm2041 mm1683 mm5.8 metresX5VSRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresX5VSGLE
BMW M2BMW M2 imageRs. 1.02 CrOnwards-473bhp600NmManual, AutomaticCoupe-123 mm-4587 mm 1887 mm1395 mm11.9 metresX5VSM2

BMW X5 Images

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BMW X5 Colours

BMW X5 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Skyscraper Grey Metallic
Mineral White Metallic
Tanzanite Blue Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Dravit Grey Metallic
Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic
Skyscraper grey metallic

BMW X5 Alternatives

Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
X5vsQ8
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
X5vsX4
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

87.9 Lakhs Onwards
X5vsRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
X5vsGLE
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.02 - 1.66 Cr
X5vsM2
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
X5vsAMG GLC43 Coupe

BMW X5 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.6Safety
4.6Design
4.2Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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BMW X5 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

BMW X5 is praised for its powerful engine, luxurious interior, and advanced features, but high maintenance costs, complex controls, and limited rear space are noted downsides.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful engine with smooth acceleration
  • check circle iconLuxurious and spacious cabin
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety and driving features
  • check circle iconExcellent handling and stability
  • check circle iconImpressive infotainment and sound system

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh maintenance and service costs
  • warning iconComplex touchscreen interface
  • warning iconPoor city fuel economy
  • warning iconLimited rear seat space for tall passengers
  • warning iconStiff ride over sharp potholes
Premium High Running Cost
Cabin isolation and engine refinement in BMW X5 are great. But be ready to spend heavily on fuel as the actual mileage rarely touches 8-9 kmpl in heavy urban traffic jams. The air suspension is smooth but future replacement out-of-warranty costs are scary. Rear middle seat is quite hard and narrow for adults.
By: Anirudh Mukherjee (Jun 25, 2026)
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Complex Touch Interface
The build strength and safety aspect of BMW X5 is top notch. But the new curved screen software menu layout is overly complex and confusing to navigate while moving. Stiff suspension setup makes you feel small rumble strips directly inside the cabin. Spare wheel also takes up a bit of usable space under the boot floor floor.
By: Keshav Desai (Jun 25, 2026)
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Lacks Rear Space Layout
Performance of the 3.0L engine in BMW X5 is flawless. But considering the huge size of this SUV, the rear seat space feels surprisingly limited. Competitors offer a much more relaxed legroom environment. The transmission tunnel in the middle also makes it uncomfortable for a third passenger in the back row during long trips.
By: Sudip Dutta (Jun 25, 2026)
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Expensive Parts Cost
The driving experience and handling of BMW X5 is phenomenal. However, the ownership cost is quite steep. Annual insurance and routine brake pad changes cost a bomb. The dashboard layout lacks physical buttons for AC controls, making it distracting to use while driving. Fuel economy drops heavily in city bumper traffic.
By: Pratik Shah (Jun 25, 2026)
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Spacious Utility Space
Split opening boot tailgate is super handy for outdoor picnics with family. BMW X5 has excellent interior fit and finish levels. Wireless app syncing works good.
By: Arindam Banerjee (Jun 25, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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BMW X5 Related News

BMW’s China-spec long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 get a stretched body, revised styling and a more advanced cabin.
BMW unveils the X5 and iX5 in long-wheelbase versions exclusively for China
27 Jul 2026
BMW has unveiled the fifth-generation X5, featuring a new design, advanced technology, and extensive powertrain options, including electric and hydrogen models.
New-gen BMW X5 unveiled with electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and hydrogen powertrains
1 Jul 2026
The new BMW X5 will be launched with nearly all powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, PHEV, battery electric, and hydrogen
New BMW X5 brings hydrogen fuel cell tech in Neue Klasse overalls, to debut in 2026
22 Sept 2025
The new BMW X5 now gets an exclusive xOffroad package.
BMW X5: 7 things you ought to know about the new variants. Take a look…
29 Aug 2025
TVS Orbiter gets a more modern design language when compared to the iQube.
Auto recap, August 28: TVS Orbiter launched, next-gen Kia Seltos spied, BMW X5 refreshed, VinFast launch dates
29 Aug 2025
View all
 BMW X5 Related News

BMW X5 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power282-375 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque520-650 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage12 kmpl
Engine2993-2998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all X5 specs and features

BMW X5 Mileage

BMW X5 in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X5's petrol variant is 12 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X5 xDrive40i xLine comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive40i xLine
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
12 kmpl

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