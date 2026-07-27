BMW X5 Key Specs
- Engine2993 - 2998 cc
- Mileage12 kmpl
- Power282 - 375 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space650 litres
- Max Torque520 - 650 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
BMW has launched the 2025 X5 luxury SUV in India with refreshed styling, new features, and the inclusion of the xOffroad package as standard. Produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant, the updated X5 continues to be one of the brand’s most important models in the luxury SUV market, blending premium comfort with performance-oriented engineering. The addition of the M Sport Pro package further enhances its appeal for customers seeking sportier aesthetics and dynamic hardware. Notably, the next-generation BMW X5 is expected to adopt the new ‘Neue Klasse’ philosophy, emphasising advanced design and engineering innovations for a more modern driving experience.
The 2025 BMW X5 is priced from 95.4 Lakhs for the petrol-powered xDrive40i and 1.11 Cr for the diesel-powered xDrive30d. The M Sport Pro package elevates the petrol variant to 1.11 Cr and the diesel to 1.11 Cr, offering exclusive design elements and performance upgrades that cater to discerning luxury SUV buyers.
BMW India offers the updated X5 in 4 variants, covering both petrol and diesel powertrains. Customers can choose between the standard trims or opt for the M Sport Pro package that adds high-gloss black elements, M Sport exhaust, sporty brakes, and bespoke interior finishes. This extensive customisation allows owners to create a vehicle that truly represents their style and preferences.
The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, enhanced by a 48V mild-hybrid system, are designed to deliver efficiency suitable for a luxury SUV in this class. On average, both the diesel and petrol variants offer around 12 kmpl.
The 2025 BMW X5 is equipped with a six-cylinder petrol unit producing 381 hp and 520 Nm, and a diesel engine delivering 286 hp and 650 Nm. The petrol variant accelerates from 0–100 kmph in 5.4 seconds, while the diesel achieves this in 6.1 seconds. Both powertrains are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension ensures a smooth ride, with the M Sport Differential enhancing handling dynamics. New updates include a more streamlined design with slimmed-down kidney grilles, sleek LED headlights, and a modernized rear appearance featuring wide LED tail lamps and quad exhaust tips for a sportier look.
Noteworthy features include adaptive matrix LED headlights, redesigned tail lamps with an illuminated X motif, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 14.9-inch infotainment display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and premium Merino leather upholstery. The inclusion of the standard xOffroad package brings four terrain-specific driving modes, providing drivers with live feedback such as clearance and roll angles for optimal performance in challenging conditions. The design updates reflect a more streamlined aesthetic consistent with BMW's commitment to luxury and performance.
At present, BMW is not offering any specific schemes, but interested buyers are encouraged to check with the nearest dealership for potential exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Seasonal offers and partner bank incentives may also be available subject to dealership conditions.
In India, the BMW X5 confronts competition from other luxury SUVs including Audi Q8, BMW X4, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW M2, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Lexus RX, Audi e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. With its updated features, standard xOffroad package, and the new M Sport Pro option, the X5 fortifies its position in this highly competitive segment, catering to those seeking a blend of high performance and luxury.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW X5
|Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|650 litres
|4922 mm
|2004 mm
|1745 mm
|6.3 metres
|Audi Q8
|Rs. 1.17 CrOnwards
|-
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|1755 litres
|4995 mm
|1995 mm
|1705 mm
|-
|X5VSQ8
|BMW X4
|Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
|355 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4754 mm
|1927 mm
|1620 mm
|6.05 metres
|X5VSX4
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|196 mm
|673 litres
|4797 mm
|2041 mm
|1683 mm
|5.8 metres
|X5VSRange Rover Velar
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|215 mm
|630 litres
|4924 mm
|2157 mm
|1795 mm
|5.9 metres
|X5VSGLE
|BMW M2
|Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards
|-
|473bhp
|600Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|123 mm
|-
|4587 mm
|1887 mm
|1395 mm
|11.9 metres
|X5VSM2
BMW X5 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
BMW X5 is praised for its powerful engine, luxurious interior, and advanced features, but high maintenance costs, complex controls, and limited rear space are noted downsides.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|282-375 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|520-650 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Engine
|2993-2998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
BMW X5 in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X5's petrol variant is 12 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X5 xDrive40i xLine comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.
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