BMW X5: Overview

BMW has launched the 2025 X5 luxury SUV in India with refreshed styling, new features, and the inclusion of the xOffroad package as standard. Produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant, the updated X5 continues to be one of the brand’s most important models in the luxury SUV market, blending premium comfort with performance-oriented engineering. The addition of the M Sport Pro package further enhances its appeal for customers seeking sportier aesthetics and dynamic hardware. Notably, the next-generation BMW X5 is expected to adopt the new ‘Neue Klasse’ philosophy, emphasising advanced design and engineering innovations for a more modern driving experience.

BMW X5: Price

The 2025 BMW X5 is priced from 95.4 Lakhs for the petrol-powered xDrive40i and 1.11 Cr for the diesel-powered xDrive30d. The M Sport Pro package elevates the petrol variant to 1.11 Cr and the diesel to 1.11 Cr, offering exclusive design elements and performance upgrades that cater to discerning luxury SUV buyers.

BMW X5: Variants

BMW India offers the updated X5 in 4 variants, covering both petrol and diesel powertrains. Customers can choose between the standard trims or opt for the M Sport Pro package that adds high-gloss black elements, M Sport exhaust, sporty brakes, and bespoke interior finishes. This extensive customisation allows owners to create a vehicle that truly represents their style and preferences.

BMW X5: Mileage

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, enhanced by a 48V mild-hybrid system, are designed to deliver efficiency suitable for a luxury SUV in this class. On average, both the diesel and petrol variants offer around 12 kmpl.

BMW X5: Specs & Features

The 2025 BMW X5 is equipped with a six-cylinder petrol unit producing 381 hp and 520 Nm, and a diesel engine delivering 286 hp and 650 Nm. The petrol variant accelerates from 0–100 kmph in 5.4 seconds, while the diesel achieves this in 6.1 seconds. Both powertrains are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension ensures a smooth ride, with the M Sport Differential enhancing handling dynamics. New updates include a more streamlined design with slimmed-down kidney grilles, sleek LED headlights, and a modernized rear appearance featuring wide LED tail lamps and quad exhaust tips for a sportier look.

Noteworthy features include adaptive matrix LED headlights, redesigned tail lamps with an illuminated X motif, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 14.9-inch infotainment display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and premium Merino leather upholstery. The inclusion of the standard xOffroad package brings four terrain-specific driving modes, providing drivers with live feedback such as clearance and roll angles for optimal performance in challenging conditions. The design updates reflect a more streamlined aesthetic consistent with BMW's commitment to luxury and performance.

BMW X5: Offers & Deals

At present, BMW is not offering any specific schemes, but interested buyers are encouraged to check with the nearest dealership for potential exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Seasonal offers and partner bank incentives may also be available subject to dealership conditions.

BMW X5: Rivals

In India, the BMW X5 confronts competition from other luxury SUVs including Audi Q8, BMW X4, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW M2, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, Lexus RX, Audi e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. With its updated features, standard xOffroad package, and the new M Sport Pro option, the X5 fortifies its position in this highly competitive segment, catering to those seeking a blend of high performance and luxury.