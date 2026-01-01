|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The X5 xDrive30d M Sport, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.27 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X5 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X5 xDrive30d M Sport is available in 6 colour options: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic.
The X5 xDrive30d M Sport is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 282 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 650 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the X5's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr or the BMW X4 priced ₹96.2 Lakhs.
The X5 xDrive30d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.