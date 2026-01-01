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BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.27 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
BMW X5 Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage12 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all X5 specs and features

X5 xDrive30d M Sport

X5 xDrive30d M Sport Prices

The X5 xDrive30d M Sport, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.27 Crore (ex-showroom).

X5 xDrive30d M Sport Mileage

All variants of the X5 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X5 xDrive30d M Sport Colours

The X5 xDrive30d M Sport is available in 6 colour options: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic.

X5 xDrive30d M Sport Engine and Transmission

The X5 xDrive30d M Sport is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 282 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 650 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

X5 xDrive30d M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X5's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr or the BMW X4 priced ₹96.2 Lakhs.

X5 xDrive30d M Sport Specs & Features

The X5 xDrive30d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport Price

X5 xDrive30d M Sport

₹1.27 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,90,000
RTO
13,96,580
Insurance
1,89,525
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,76,605
EMI@2,72,470/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
960 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp, 200 Nm
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4922 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm
Height
1745 mm
Width
2004 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
650 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Coffee / Black, Cognac / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport EMI
EMI2,45,223 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,14,08,944
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,14,08,944
Interest Amount
33,04,418
Payable Amount
1,47,13,362

BMW X5 other Variants

X5 xDrive40i xLine

₹1.06 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,40,000
RTO
10,08,000
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,77,523
EMI@2,27,352/mo
Add to Compare
Close

X5 xDrive30d xLine

₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,40,000
RTO
12,71,500
Insurance
4,07,051
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,19,051
EMI@2,45,440/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

X5 xDrive40i M Sport

₹1.22 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,90,000
RTO
10,99,330
Insurance
1,88,116
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,21,77,946
EMI@2,61,752/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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