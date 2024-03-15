X5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X5 xDrive30d M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission X5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X5 xDrive30d M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive30d M Sport is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Max Torque: 650 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres BootSpace: 650 litres Mileage of xDrive30d M Sport is 12 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less