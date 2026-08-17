BMW M5 Key Specs
- Engine4395 cc
- Mileage49.75 kmpl
- Power717 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space530 litres
- Max Torque1000 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1970 kg
The BMW M5 has long been the gold standard for high-performance executive sedans, and the current 2025 and 2026 iterations represent the most significant evolution in the nameplate's history. For the first time, the M5 integrates an electrified plug-in hybrid powertrain, blending supercar levels of output with the efficiency required for modern city commuting.
The 2025 model is primarily available in the Competition trim, offering a singular, comprehensive package that balances track readiness with executive comfort.
|Variant Trim
|Transmission
|Fuel Type
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|M5 Competition (G90)
|8-Speed M Steptronic
|Petrol-Electric Hybrid
|₹2,00,70,000
Note: The on-road price in major cities like Delhi or Mumbai can reach approximately ₹2.32 Crore to ₹2.40 Crore depending on local taxes and chosen options.
The design of the current M5 is notably more aggressive than the standard 5 Series, featuring wider wheel arches and an athletic stance.
The cabin of the 2026 model is a driver-focused cockpit that combines luxury materials with high-tech interfaces.
While the 2025 M5 has not been specifically tested by Global NCAP, it is built on BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR), which consistently earns 5-star ratings in Euro NCAP tests.
The 2025 BMW M5 is an evergreen choice for those who refuse to compromise. It offers the versatility of a family sedan, the efficiency of a plug-in hybrid for short trips, and the raw, unbridled power of a supercar. Despite its increased weight due to the hybrid battery, its sophisticated xDrive system and rear-wheel steering ensure it remains a "Drift Queen" when toggled to its rear-wheel-drive mode.
The 2025 BMW M5 starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.07 Crore.15 Depending on the customization through the M Individual program and local registration charges, the on-road price typically ranges between ₹2.30 Crore and ₹2.45 Crore.
Thanks to its plug-in hybrid setup, the 2025 M5 offers a weighted average mileage of up to 49.75 kmpl (ARAI claimed) when the battery is fully charged.17 In real-world performance driving with a depleted battery, mileage typically hovers around 8–10 kmpl.
Yes, the 2025 M5 can drive in pure "MAX eDrive" mode. It offers an electric range of approximately 63-69 km, allowing you to drive at speeds up to 140 km/h without using a drop of petrol.
The 2025 M5 has a low-slung, performance-oriented ground clearance of approximately 115mm to 120mm.19 Drivers should exercise caution over high speed breakers typical of Indian roads.
The 2025 M5 remains a larger, more powerful V8-based hybrid, whereas the new C 63 has moved to a 4-cylinder hybrid setup. The M5 offers more interior space and a more traditional "big engine" feel compared to its rival.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW M5
|Rs. 1.99 CrOnwards
|717 bhp
|1000 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|128 mm
|530 litres
|4983 mm
|1903 mm
|1469 mm
|6.3 metres
|Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
|Rs. 1.95 CrOnwards
|-
|469 bhp
|545 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|280 litres
|4842 mm
|2033 mm
|1458 mm
|6.5 metres
|M5VSAMG C 63 S E-Performance
|Porsche Panamera
|Rs. 1.7 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|-
|-
|5049 mm
|1937 mm
|1423 mm
|5.95 metres
|M5VSPanamera
|Maserati Quattroporte
|Rs. 1.8 CrOnwards
|-
|572 bhp
|729 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|530 litres
|5262 mm
|1948 mm
|1481 mm
|5.9 metres
|M5VSQuattroporte
|BMW i7
|Rs. 2.05 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|M5VSi7
|Audi e-tron GT
|Rs. 1.72 CrOnwards
|-
|637 bhp
|830 Nm
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|1964 mm
|1418 mm
|-
|M5VSe-tron GT
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|717 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|1000 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|49.75 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
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