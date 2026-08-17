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BMW M5

₹1.99 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
2
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The BMW M5 has long been the gold standard for high-performance executive sedans, and the current 2025 and 2026 iterations represent the most significant evolution in the nameplate's history. For the first time, the M5 integrates an electrified plug-in hybrid powertrain, blending supercar levels of output with the efficiency required for modern city commuting.

BMW M5 2025 Price and Variants

The 2025 model is primarily available in the Competition trim, offering a singular, comprehensive package that balances track readiness with executive comfort.

Variant TrimTransmissionFuel TypePrice (Ex-Showroom)
M5 Competition (G90)8-Speed M SteptronicPetrol-Electric Hybrid 2,00,70,000

Note: The on-road price in major cities like Delhi or Mumbai can reach approximately 2.32 Crore to 2.40 Crore depending on local taxes and chosen options.

Engine, Hybrid System, and Performance

  • The 2025 and 2026 models feature the G90 generation’s M Hybrid system. This setup pairs the legendary 4.4-litre Twin-Turbo V8 engine with an electric motor integrated directly into the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission.
  • Engine: 4.4L V8 Twin-Turbo + Electric Motor
  • Combined Power: 727 hp (717 bhp)
  • Peak Torque: 1,000 Nm
  • Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 3.5 seconds
  • Top Speed: 250 km/h (Electronically limited) / 305 km/h (With optional M Driver’s Package)
  • Electric-Only Range: Up to 69 km (WLTP), allowing for silent, zero-emission urban driving at speeds up to 140 km/h.

Exterior Design and Aerodynamics

The design of the current M5 is notably more aggressive than the standard 5 Series, featuring wider wheel arches and an athletic stance.

  • Illuminated Kidney Grille: The signature BMW "Iconic Glow" grille features a partially closed unit with illuminated borders.
  • M Carbon Exterior Package: Standard in the India-spec model, this includes a carbon-fibre roof (reducing weight by 30 kg), M carbon mirror caps, and a rear boot lip spoiler.
  • Wheel Setup: The sedan rides on staggered light-alloy wheels—20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear.
  • Exhaust System: A two-section diffuser houses the classic M quad-exhaust tips finished in gloss black.

Interior, Technology, and Luxury

The cabin of the 2026 model is a driver-focused cockpit that combines luxury materials with high-tech interfaces.

  • BMW Curved Display: A seamless unit featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.
  • M-Specific Comfort: Includes M Multifunction seats with illuminated M5 logos, a flat-bottom M leather steering wheel, and customizable M1/M2 drive mode buttons.
  • Premium Audio: An 18-speaker, 655-Watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is provided as standard equipment.
  • Safety & ADAS: Equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Change Assistant, and 7 standard airbags.

Safety and Stability

While the 2025 M5 has not been specifically tested by Global NCAP, it is built on BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR), which consistently earns 5-star ratings in Euro NCAP tests.

  • Airbags: 7 standard airbags including curtain and knee protection.
  • ADAS Suite: Features Level 2 Driving Assistant Professional, including Lane Change Assistant and Forward Collision Warning.
  • Braking: Standard high-performance compound brakes, with optional M Carbon Ceramic brakes for maximum fade resistance.

Why Choose the 2025 BMW M5?

The 2025 BMW M5 is an evergreen choice for those who refuse to compromise. It offers the versatility of a family sedan, the efficiency of a plug-in hybrid for short trips, and the raw, unbridled power of a supercar. Despite its increased weight due to the hybrid battery, its sophisticated xDrive system and rear-wheel steering ensure it remains a "Drift Queen" when toggled to its rear-wheel-drive mode.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the price of the BMW M5 in 2025?

The 2025 BMW M5 starts at an ex-showroom price of 2.07 Crore.15 Depending on the customization through the M Individual program and local registration charges, the on-road price typically ranges between 2.30 Crore and 2.45 Crore.

What is the mileage of the 2025 M5?

Thanks to its plug-in hybrid setup, the 2025 M5 offers a weighted average mileage of up to 49.75 kmpl (ARAI claimed) when the battery is fully charged.17 In real-world performance driving with a depleted battery, mileage typically hovers around 8–10 kmpl.

Can the 2025 M5 run on electric power only?

Yes, the 2025 M5 can drive in pure "MAX eDrive" mode. It offers an electric range of approximately 63-69 km, allowing you to drive at speeds up to 140 km/h without using a drop of petrol.

What is the ground clearance of the 2025 BMW M5?

The 2025 M5 has a low-slung, performance-oriented ground clearance of approximately 115mm to 120mm.19 Drivers should exercise caution over high speed breakers typical of Indian roads.

How does it compare to the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance?

The 2025 M5 remains a larger, more powerful V8-based hybrid, whereas the new C 63 has moved to a 4-cylinder hybrid setup. The M5 offers more interior space and a more traditional "big engine" feel compared to its rival.

BMW M5 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    4395 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    49.75 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    717 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    530 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    1000 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1970 kg
View All M5 SpecsView specs icon

BMW M5 Variants

BMW M5 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Cr .
1 Variant Available
M5 Competition
₹1.99 Cr*
4395 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW M5 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting their engine options, reliability, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
BMW achieved record sales in H1 2026, with significant growth in luxury EVs, SAVs, and long-wheelbase vehicles in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jun 2026
Can existing cars run on E30 fuel? What BMW India chief said…

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BMW M5 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW M5
BMW M5 image
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BMW M5 Images

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BMW M5 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
4.5Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Best sports car
BMW is one of the best cars in the world. It offers the most luxurious features and excellent comfort. Made in Germany, BMW represents the best of German engineering.
By: Mohit (Mar 3, 2026)
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Where power meets precision
?Stunning looks and luxurious interior. ?Exceptional performance 0-60mph in 3.1s. ?Aggressive handling and precise steering. ?Expensive, but worth it for driving enthusiast.
By: Ayan (Jan 22, 2025)
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BMW M5 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power717 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque1000 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage49.75 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all M5 specs and features

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