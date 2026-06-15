In 2026, when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M5
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|69 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|18.6 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
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