Home > Auto > Videos > 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at 2.17 crore

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at 2.17 crore

Updated: 17 Jun 2021, 01:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2021 S-Class in India today in a bid to appeal to the pinnacle of luxury sedan buyers here. The S-Class has been at the top of the sedan pyramid for Mercedes in India and the latest edition, showcased for the global market back in September of 2020, has sought to push the boundary in terms of luxury on offer.
 

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue