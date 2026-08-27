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MERCEDES-BENZ GLE

₹99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 establishes itself as a benchmark in the premium luxury SUV segment, seamlessly merging sophisticated German engineering with cutting-edge passenger comfort. Offering an expansive cabin footprint, a dominant road presence, and state-of-the-art technological features, this luxury vehicle serves as a top choice for premium automobile buyers. Featuring strong petrol and diesel powertrains combined with long-wheelbase comforts, this SUV is engineered to handle both elite chauffeur-driven luxury and thrilling self-drive journeys.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 Price in India

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE is available across an ex-showroom price bracket ranging from 99 Lakhs to 1.17 Crore. Prices vary depending on the chosen engine type, variant configurations, and individual customisation preferences.

The exact breakdown of variant-wise ex-showroom pricing is as follows:

  • Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line: 99 Lakhs
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB: 1.12 Crore
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB: 1.17 Crore

Note: The prices mentioned above reflect the manufacturer's ex-showroom standard and are subject to change based on the city, local dealership packages, and specific registration taxes.

Variant Breakdown and Engine Specifications

The 2026 model lineup offers three tailored variants to satisfy diverse driving dynamics. Every option comes equipped with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) layout via the signature 4MATIC system, managed by a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission.

1. Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line

  • Engine Displacement: 1993 cc
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Transmission: Automatic (AWD)
  • Core Highlight: Features sportier styling accents courtesy of the iconic AMG Line package, optimized for owners looking for a dynamic aesthetic combined with highly efficient performance.

2. Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB

  • Engine Displacement: 2989 cc (3-litre, six-cylinder engine)
  • Fuel Type: Petrol
  • Power Output: 381 hp
  • Maximum Torque: 500 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AWD)
  • Core Highlight: An exceptionally smooth six-cylinder petrol powertrain providing strong acceleration and effortless highway cruising speeds.

3. Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB

  • Engine Displacement: 2999 cc (six-cylinder engine)
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Power Output: 367 hp
  • Maximum Torque: 750 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (AWD)
  • Core Highlight: The flagship long-wheelbase diesel variant delivers massive low-end torque, ideal for command-on-demand highway acceleration and supreme luxury refinement.

Key Dimensions and Performance Metrics

The architectural layout of the Mercedes-Benz GLE ensures massive interior space without compromising its aerodynamic capabilities or off-road readiness.

  • Body Type: SUV
  • Seating Capacity: 5 Seater
  • Ground Clearance: 215 mm
  • Boot Space Capacity: 630 Litres
  • Maximum Speed Range: 225 to 250 Kmph
  • Average Mileage: 9 kmpl (Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on individual driving styles and traffic conditions).
  • Kerb Weight: 2430 kg

Premium Interior Luxury and Technological Features

Inside the cabin of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE, passengers are treated to a first-class lounge experience packed with innovative technologies focused on health, convenience, and immersive sound.

  • Advanced Infotainment Ecosystem: The dashboard boasts a dual 12.3-inch high-resolution display setup running the updated MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment software. It features intuitive touch controls, voice recognition, and wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Audiophile-Grade Acoustics: Equipped with a premium Burmester 590-watt sound system carrying 13 strategically positioned high-performance speakers to deliver an uncompromised surround-sound experience.
  • Climate Control & Cabin Air Quality: A four-zone intelligent automatic climate control system allows occupants to personalise their localised temperatures. An advanced integrated air-purification system actively monitors and improves breathing air quality within the cabin.
  • Comfort and Convenience: The interior is loaded with ventilated front seats for hot climates, wireless smartphone charging docks, a large panoramic sunroof, and full keyless entry functionality.

Safety Architecture

Safety remains a core pillar for Mercedes-Benz. The 2026 GLE model is structured with an advanced shell layout and proactive protective systems to safeguard every occupant.

  • Airbag Shield: Outfitted with 9 comprehensive airbags ensuring optimal impact protection for both front and rear passengers.
  • Drivetrain Stability: The full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system ensures maximum mechanical grip across wet roads, gravel paths, and high-speed highway curves.

Sophisticated Paint Finish Options

To complement its muscular yet sleek exterior lines, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 is offered in five premium metallic and solid paint choices:

  1. Selenite Grey Metallic
  2. Polar White
  3. High-tech Silver Metallic
  4. Obsidian Black Metallic
  5. Sodalite Blue Metallic

Competitive Market Rivals

The luxury SUV landscape remains highly competitive. The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE firmly holds its ground against a fierce roster of premium vehicles:

  • BMW X5: A direct competitor prioritising sharp, sport-oriented driving dynamics.
  • Audi Q8: Offers distinctive styling cues coupled with modern premium tech layouts.
  • Lexus RX: Focuses on distinct luxury design philosophies and alternative comfort elements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the certified mileage of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE?

The Mercedes-Benz GLE delivers an average fuel efficiency figure of 9 kmpl. Actual mileage figures fluctuate according to traffic densities, terrain variables, and vehicle load conditions.

Which is the highest-spec variant in the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE lineup?

The top-tier configuration is the GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB, powered by a 2999 cc six-cylinder diesel engine producing 750 Nm of torque and priced at 1.17 Crore ex-showroom.

What is the seating arrangement of the Mercedes-Benz GLE?

The vehicle is designed as a highly spacious 5-seater luxury SUV, optimising second-row legroom through its Long Wheelbase (LWB) setup.

What transmission type is standard across the 2026 variants?

All versions come standard with an advanced 9-speed automatic transmission paired with full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

What is the boot storage capacity of this luxury SUV?

The Mercedes-Benz GLE offers a massive boot capacity of 630 litres, making it excellent for carrying extensive holiday luggage and heavy utility items.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1993 - 2999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    9-9.7 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    265 - 375 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    630 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 - 750 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2430 kg
View All GLE SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz GLE Videos

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Mercedes-Benz GLE Variants

Mercedes-Benz GLE price starts at ₹ 99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.17 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLE comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLE's top variant is 450d 4MATIC LWB.
Filter variants by:
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Diesel
Petrol
Automatic
3 Variants Available
GLE 300d AMG Line
₹99 Lakhs*
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLE 450 4MATIC LWB
₹1.12 Cr*
2989 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB
₹1.17 Cr*
2999 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz GLE Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Aug 2026
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the GLE L, a long-wheelbase SUV with enhanced rear-seat features, at the 2026 Chengdu Motor Show.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Luxury sedans like Volvo S90, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Lexus ES 300h offer diverse engine capabilities and price ranges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
Mercedes-Benz launched limited Night Editions of the GLE and GLS SUVs in India, featuring exclusive designs and luxury interiors.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
India's used-car market is rapidly growing, projected to reach USD 70 billion by FY31, becoming the world's third largest.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The article compares well-equipped base variants of popular SUVs: Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Venue, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.Read Full Story

Mercedes-Benz GLE Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz GLE comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE image
Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metres
BMW X5BMW X5 imageRs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
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Audi Q8Audi Q8 imageRs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV--1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-GLEVSQ8
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
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355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresGLEVSX4
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe imageRs. 1.1 CrOnwards-416 bhp500 NmAutomaticCoupe7-545 litres4792 mm1920 mm1603 mm6.2 metresGLEVSAMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW M2BMW M2 imageRs. 1.04 CrOnwards-473bhp600NmManual, AutomaticCoupe-123 mm-4587 mm 1887 mm1395 mm11.9 metresGLEVSM2
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tronAudi Q8 Sportback e-tron imageRs. 1.19 CrOnwards----SUV8-528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1632 mm-GLEVSQ8 Sportback e-tron

Mercedes-Benz GLE Images

Mercedes-Benz GLE Image 1
Mercedes-Benz GLE Image 2
Mercedes-Benz GLE Image 3
Mercedes-Benz GLE Image 4
Mercedes-Benz GLE Image 5
Mercedes-Benz GLE Image 6

Mercedes-Benz GLE Colours

Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Selenite Grey Metallic
Polar White
High Tech Silver Metallic
Obsidian Black Metallic
Sodalite Blue Metallic
Selenite grey metallic

Mercedes-Benz GLE Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
GLEvsX5
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
GLEvsQ8
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
GLEvsX4
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
GLEvsAMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.04 - 1.66 Cr
GLEvsM2
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr
GLEvsRX

Mercedes-Benz GLE Related News

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its luxury SUV lineup in India with the launch of the limited-run GLE and GLS Night Edition
Mercedes-Benz launches limited-run GLE and GLS Night Editions, prices start from 1.05 cr
21 May 2026
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS and GLE made their world debut at the Tuscaloosa plant.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS and GLE debut globally
1 Apr 2026
Divine chose the Emerald Green colour for the exterior. As of now, the interior colour is not known.
Rapper Divine buys Mercedes Benz GLE 53 AMG worth 1.85 crore
28 Dec 2024
The updated BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes at exterior and host of feature and technology upgrade.
From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5
30 Nov 2024
Mercedes Benz is repotedly planning to discontinue the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupe SUVs likely to be phased out by 2026: Reports
29 Sept 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLE Related News

Mercedes-Benz GLE Specifications and Features

Max Power265-375 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque500-750 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1993-2999 cc
Max Speed225-250 Kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all GLE specs and features

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