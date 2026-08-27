Mercedes-Benz GLE Key Specs
- Engine1993 - 2999 cc
- Mileage9-9.7 kmpl
- Power265 - 375 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space630 litres
- Max Torque500 - 750 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2430 kg
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 establishes itself as a benchmark in the premium luxury SUV segment, seamlessly merging sophisticated German engineering with cutting-edge passenger comfort. Offering an expansive cabin footprint, a dominant road presence, and state-of-the-art technological features, this luxury vehicle serves as a top choice for premium automobile buyers. Featuring strong petrol and diesel powertrains combined with long-wheelbase comforts, this SUV is engineered to handle both elite chauffeur-driven luxury and thrilling self-drive journeys.
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE is available across an ex-showroom price bracket ranging from ₹99 Lakhs to ₹1.17 Crore. Prices vary depending on the chosen engine type, variant configurations, and individual customisation preferences.
The exact breakdown of variant-wise ex-showroom pricing is as follows:
Note: The prices mentioned above reflect the manufacturer's ex-showroom standard and are subject to change based on the city, local dealership packages, and specific registration taxes.
The 2026 model lineup offers three tailored variants to satisfy diverse driving dynamics. Every option comes equipped with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) layout via the signature 4MATIC system, managed by a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission.
The architectural layout of the Mercedes-Benz GLE ensures massive interior space without compromising its aerodynamic capabilities or off-road readiness.
Inside the cabin of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE, passengers are treated to a first-class lounge experience packed with innovative technologies focused on health, convenience, and immersive sound.
Safety remains a core pillar for Mercedes-Benz. The 2026 GLE model is structured with an advanced shell layout and proactive protective systems to safeguard every occupant.
To complement its muscular yet sleek exterior lines, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 is offered in five premium metallic and solid paint choices:
The luxury SUV landscape remains highly competitive. The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE firmly holds its ground against a fierce roster of premium vehicles:
The Mercedes-Benz GLE delivers an average fuel efficiency figure of 9 kmpl. Actual mileage figures fluctuate according to traffic densities, terrain variables, and vehicle load conditions.
The top-tier configuration is the GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB, powered by a 2999 cc six-cylinder diesel engine producing 750 Nm of torque and priced at ₹1.17 Crore ex-showroom.
The vehicle is designed as a highly spacious 5-seater luxury SUV, optimising second-row legroom through its Long Wheelbase (LWB) setup.
All versions come standard with an advanced 9-speed automatic transmission paired with full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
The Mercedes-Benz GLE offers a massive boot capacity of 630 litres, making it excellent for carrying extensive holiday luggage and heavy utility items.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|215 mm
|630 litres
|4924 mm
|2157 mm
|1795 mm
|5.9 metres
|BMW X5
|Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|650 litres
|4922 mm
|2004 mm
|1745 mm
|6.3 metres
|GLEVSX5
|Audi Q8
|Rs. 1.17 CrOnwards
|-
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|1755 litres
|4995 mm
|1995 mm
|1705 mm
|-
|GLEVSQ8
|BMW X4
|Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
|355 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4754 mm
|1927 mm
|1620 mm
|6.05 metres
|GLEVSX4
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
|Rs. 1.1 CrOnwards
|-
|416 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|7
|-
|545 litres
|4792 mm
|1920 mm
|1603 mm
|6.2 metres
|GLEVSAMG GLC43 Coupe
|BMW M2
|Rs. 1.04 CrOnwards
|-
|473bhp
|600Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|123 mm
|-
|4587 mm
|1887 mm
|1395 mm
|11.9 metres
|GLEVSM2
|Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
|Rs. 1.19 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|528 litres
|4915 mm
|1976 mm
|1632 mm
|-
|GLEVSQ8 Sportback e-tron
Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|265-375 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|500-750 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1993-2999 cc
|Max Speed
|225-250 Kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
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