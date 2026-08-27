The Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 establishes itself as a benchmark in the premium luxury SUV segment, seamlessly merging sophisticated German engineering with cutting-edge passenger comfort. Offering an expansive cabin footprint, a dominant road presence, and state-of-the-art technological features, this luxury vehicle serves as a top choice for premium automobile buyers. Featuring strong petrol and diesel powertrains combined with long-wheelbase comforts, this SUV is engineered to handle both elite chauffeur-driven luxury and thrilling self-drive journeys.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 Price in India

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE is available across an ex-showroom price bracket ranging from ₹99 Lakhs to ₹1.17 Crore. Prices vary depending on the chosen engine type, variant configurations, and individual customisation preferences.

The exact breakdown of variant-wise ex-showroom pricing is as follows:

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line: ₹ 99 Lakhs

99 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB: ₹ 1.12 Crore

1.12 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB: ₹ 1.17 Crore

Note: The prices mentioned above reflect the manufacturer's ex-showroom standard and are subject to change based on the city, local dealership packages, and specific registration taxes.

Variant Breakdown and Engine Specifications

The 2026 model lineup offers three tailored variants to satisfy diverse driving dynamics. Every option comes equipped with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) layout via the signature 4MATIC system, managed by a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission.

1. Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line

Engine Displacement: 1993 cc

1993 cc Fuel Type: Diesel

Diesel Transmission: Automatic (AWD)

Automatic (AWD) Core Highlight: Features sportier styling accents courtesy of the iconic AMG Line package, optimized for owners looking for a dynamic aesthetic combined with highly efficient performance.

2. Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC LWB

Engine Displacement: 2989 cc (3-litre, six-cylinder engine)

2989 cc (3-litre, six-cylinder engine) Fuel Type: Petrol

Petrol Power Output: 381 hp

381 hp Maximum Torque: 500 Nm

500 Nm Transmission: Automatic (AWD)

Automatic (AWD) Core Highlight: An exceptionally smooth six-cylinder petrol powertrain providing strong acceleration and effortless highway cruising speeds.

3. Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB

Engine Displacement: 2999 cc (six-cylinder engine)

2999 cc (six-cylinder engine) Fuel Type: Diesel

Diesel Power Output: 367 hp

367 hp Maximum Torque: 750 Nm

750 Nm Transmission: Automatic (AWD)

Automatic (AWD) Core Highlight: The flagship long-wheelbase diesel variant delivers massive low-end torque, ideal for command-on-demand highway acceleration and supreme luxury refinement.

Key Dimensions and Performance Metrics

The architectural layout of the Mercedes-Benz GLE ensures massive interior space without compromising its aerodynamic capabilities or off-road readiness.

Body Type: SUV

SUV Seating Capacity: 5 Seater

5 Seater Ground Clearance: 215 mm

215 mm Boot Space Capacity: 630 Litres

630 Litres Maximum Speed Range: 225 to 250 Kmph

225 to 250 Kmph Average Mileage: 9 kmpl (Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on individual driving styles and traffic conditions).

9 kmpl (Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on individual driving styles and traffic conditions). Kerb Weight: 2430 kg

Premium Interior Luxury and Technological Features

Inside the cabin of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE, passengers are treated to a first-class lounge experience packed with innovative technologies focused on health, convenience, and immersive sound.

Advanced Infotainment Ecosystem: The dashboard boasts a dual 12.3-inch high-resolution display setup running the updated MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment software. It features intuitive touch controls, voice recognition, and wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The dashboard boasts a dual 12.3-inch high-resolution display setup running the updated MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment software. It features intuitive touch controls, voice recognition, and wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Audiophile-Grade Acoustics: Equipped with a premium Burmester 590-watt sound system carrying 13 strategically positioned high-performance speakers to deliver an uncompromised surround-sound experience.

Equipped with a premium Burmester 590-watt sound system carrying 13 strategically positioned high-performance speakers to deliver an uncompromised surround-sound experience. Climate Control & Cabin Air Quality: A four-zone intelligent automatic climate control system allows occupants to personalise their localised temperatures. An advanced integrated air-purification system actively monitors and improves breathing air quality within the cabin.

A four-zone intelligent automatic climate control system allows occupants to personalise their localised temperatures. An advanced integrated air-purification system actively monitors and improves breathing air quality within the cabin. Comfort and Convenience: The interior is loaded with ventilated front seats for hot climates, wireless smartphone charging docks, a large panoramic sunroof, and full keyless entry functionality.

Safety Architecture

Safety remains a core pillar for Mercedes-Benz. The 2026 GLE model is structured with an advanced shell layout and proactive protective systems to safeguard every occupant.

Airbag Shield: Outfitted with 9 comprehensive airbags ensuring optimal impact protection for both front and rear passengers.

Outfitted with 9 comprehensive airbags ensuring optimal impact protection for both front and rear passengers. Drivetrain Stability: The full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system ensures maximum mechanical grip across wet roads, gravel paths, and high-speed highway curves.

Sophisticated Paint Finish Options

To complement its muscular yet sleek exterior lines, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 2026 is offered in five premium metallic and solid paint choices:

Selenite Grey Metallic Polar White High-tech Silver Metallic Obsidian Black Metallic Sodalite Blue Metallic

Competitive Market Rivals

The luxury SUV landscape remains highly competitive. The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE firmly holds its ground against a fierce roster of premium vehicles:

BMW X5: A direct competitor prioritising sharp, sport-oriented driving dynamics.

A direct competitor prioritising sharp, sport-oriented driving dynamics. Audi Q8: Offers distinctive styling cues coupled with modern premium tech layouts.

Offers distinctive styling cues coupled with modern premium tech layouts. Lexus RX: Focuses on distinct luxury design philosophies and alternative comfort elements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the certified mileage of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE?

The Mercedes-Benz GLE delivers an average fuel efficiency figure of 9 kmpl. Actual mileage figures fluctuate according to traffic densities, terrain variables, and vehicle load conditions.

Which is the highest-spec variant in the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE lineup?

The top-tier configuration is the GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB, powered by a 2999 cc six-cylinder diesel engine producing 750 Nm of torque and priced at ₹1.17 Crore ex-showroom.

What is the seating arrangement of the Mercedes-Benz GLE?

The vehicle is designed as a highly spacious 5-seater luxury SUV, optimising second-row legroom through its Long Wheelbase (LWB) setup.

What transmission type is standard across the 2026 variants?

All versions come standard with an advanced 9-speed automatic transmission paired with full-time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

What is the boot storage capacity of this luxury SUV?

The Mercedes-Benz GLE offers a massive boot capacity of 630 litres, making it excellent for carrying extensive holiday luggage and heavy utility items.