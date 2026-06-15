2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift launched in India at 2.20 crore; Gets 115 km pure EV range

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the facelift of its flagship luxury sedan in India, the S-Class, starting at ₹2.20 crore (ex-showroom). The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class in its facelifted avatar gets a host of new additions to the exterior and interior, alongside some powertrain revisions as well.

The new S-Class will be sold in two trim editions: The S 450e Launch Edition and the S 450e MANUFAKTUR Edition. Bookings are now open across dealerships in India, and the first customer deliveries are scheduled to begin by Diwali. In India, the S-Class rivals the likes of the BMW 7-Series LWB and the Audi A8L.

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2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Design updates

While retaining the familiar silhouette of the S-Class, the facelift introduces several visual changes. Up front are new DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps featuring twin three-pointed-star signatures and micro-LED technology. Mercedes says the updated lighting system provides a high-beam illumination field around 40 per cent larger than before, while the ‘ULTRA RANGE’ high beam can project light up to 600 metres ahead.

The grille has grown by roughly 20 per cent and now features illumination along with redesigned three-dimensional chrome star elements. The bonnet-mounted Mercedes emblem is also illuminated.

Viewed from the side, the changes are more subtle, with new alloy wheel designs and additional cameras integrated into the front fenders and exterior mirrors. At the rear, redesigned tail-lamps incorporate three chrome-framed star graphics, while a slimmer chrome strip and revised bumper complete the updates.

According to Mercedes-Benz, more than 2,700 components are either new or revised on the facelifted S-Class.

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2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Interior and cabin changes

The interior sees an even bigger transformation. The previous wood-heavy dashboard and portrait-oriented infotainment system have been replaced by the new MBUX Superscreen layout.

The setup combines a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch passenger display. It runs on Mercedes-Benz's new MB.OS architecture, which serves as the central operating system for the vehicle.

The latest-generation MBUX interface introduces the AI-powered "Hey Mercedes" virtual assistant, an updated Zero Layer interface and MBUX Surround Navigation based on Google Maps. Over-the-air software updates are also supported.

Other changes include a redesigned steering wheel with physical controls, turbine-style air vents, dual wireless charging pads, a revised centre console and expanded ambient lighting functions.

Rear-seat comfort remains a key focus. The reclining rear seats continue with heating, ventilation and massage functions, while the previous central rear controller tablet has been replaced by two smartphone-style control devices. Dual 13.6-inch rear entertainment displays, a panoramic sunroof and four-zone climate control are also part of the package.

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2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Comfort and safety

The S 450e comes standard with AIRMATIC air suspension and 4.5-degree rear-axle steering. Buyers can optionally upgrade to a 10-degree rear-steering system, which Mercedes says reduces the turning circle by almost two metres.

The suspension also uses Car-to-X information shared through the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, allowing it to prepare for speed breakers and road imperfections before the vehicle reaches them.

Safety equipment includes an enhanced adaptive restraint system, PRE-SAFE Impulse belt pretensioners, advanced driver assistance systems and up to 15 airbags.

With electrification, new software architecture and extensive updates across the exterior and cabin, the facelifted S-Class represents the most significant overhaul of Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan in recent years.

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2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Engine and powertrain

The biggest change lies beneath the bonnet. The S 450e uses Mercedes-Benz's updated Euro 7-compliant 3.0-litre M256 Evo turbo-petrol inline-six engine paired with a 120kW electric motor integrated into the transmission.

The petrol engine produces 326hp and 540Nm, while the electric motor contributes 163hp and 440Nm. Combined system output stands at 435 bhp and 680Nm, making it more powerful than the previous S 450 4MATIC sold in India.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kph.

A 22kWh lithium-ion battery enables a WLTP-rated electric-only range of around 115km, allowing many daily urban journeys to be completed without using the combustion engine.

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