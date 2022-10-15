BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹1.80 Crore
BMW India has launched M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in the Indian market for ₹1.8 crore (ex-showroom). It will be brought to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit and the bookings for the performance sedan can be done through the online website. Only 10 units of the M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ will be brought to India.
BMW has already launched several special editions under the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’. They have the M8 Competition Coupe, M340i, X4 M Sport, 630i M Sport, X7 40i M Sport, M4 Competition and 530i M Sport. The ‘M’ range of cars from BMW is oriented towards performance and is made by BMW's M division. The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. The new special edition gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.
(Also read: BMW X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹72.90 lakh)
Just like other ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ cars, there are M badges that are inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. The M5 Competiton ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ comes with an exclusive BMW Individual paint finish in Aventurine Red. The headlights and tail lamps have a tinted effect. BMW's kidney grille is finished in gloss black, the roof is finished in carbon fibre, the exhausts are finished in black and the 20-inch black alloy wheels come with red brake calipers.
There are changes to the interior as well. The upholstery is finished in bespoke Merino leather. The headliner is finished in Aragon Brown which is a BMW Individual colour. There are M seats with integrated headrests and illuminated M5 logos. Other changes include M Seat belts, M footrest and pedals, M Leather Steering Wheel, seat heating (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic tailgate to add to the comfort.
The M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is equipped with an Adaptive M-Specific Suspension M Sport exhaust system and M high-performance compound brakes. The engine is the same twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 625 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds.