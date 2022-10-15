HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ Launched At 1.80 Crore

BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.80 Crore

BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched to commemorate 50the anniversary of BMW's M edition. It is available with a single turbocharged petrol engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM
BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition is offered with an exclusive paint scheme.
BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition is offered with an exclusive paint scheme.
BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition is offered with an exclusive paint scheme.
BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition is offered with an exclusive paint scheme.

BMW India has launched M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in the Indian market for 1.8 crore (ex-showroom). It will be brought to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit and the bookings for the performance sedan can be done through the online website. Only 10 units of the M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ will be brought to India.

BMW has already launched several special editions under the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’. They have the M8 Competition Coupe, M340i, X4 M Sport, 630i M Sport, X7 40i M Sport, M4 Competition and 530i M Sport. The ‘M’ range of cars from BMW is oriented towards performance and is made by BMW's M division. The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. The new special edition gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: BMW X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 72.90 lakh)

Just like other ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ cars, there are M badges that are inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. The M5 Competiton ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ comes with an exclusive BMW Individual paint finish in Aventurine Red. The headlights and tail lamps have a tinted effect. BMW's kidney grille is finished in gloss black, the roof is finished in carbon fibre, the exhausts are finished in black and the 20-inch black alloy wheels come with red brake calipers.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There are changes to the interior as well. The upholstery is finished in bespoke Merino leather. The headliner is finished in Aragon Brown which is a BMW Individual colour. There are M seats with integrated headrests and illuminated M5 logos. Other changes include M Seat belts, M footrest and pedals, M Leather Steering Wheel, seat heating (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic tailgate to add to the comfort.

The M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is equipped with an Adaptive M-Specific Suspension M Sport exhaust system and M high-performance compound brakes. The engine is the same twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 625 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds.

 

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2022, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: BMW M5
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹1.80 Crore
BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.80 Crore
Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024: Report
Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024: Report
Things to know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Things to know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
How to increase ground clearance of your car?
How to increase ground clearance of your car?
Mumbai Traffic Police to penalise people not wearing seat belts from this date
Mumbai Traffic Police to penalise people not wearing seat belts from this date

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city