BMW X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 72.90 lakh

BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched to commemorate 50the anniversary of BMW's M edition. It is available with two engine options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 15:37 PM
BMW India has launched X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in the Indian market for a price of 72,90,000 (ex-showroom) for the 30i variant whereas the 30d variant costs 74,90,000 (ex-showroom). The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is brought to India to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. It is expected that the manufacturer will bring limited numbers of the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’. before the X4, BMW launched ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ for their 6 Series, M4 Competition and X7.

The ‘X’ range from BMW comprises of SUVs and coupe SUVs. The X4 is a coupe SUV that shares the platform with the X3. The X4 comes with ‘50 Years of M’ door projector inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. BMW's kidney grille and its frame is now finished in black.

The adaptive headlamps are now 10 mm slimmer and flatter and they come with black accents and Matrix functionality as standard. The SUV is fitted with M Aerodynamic package so the front apron, rear apron and side sill covers are finished in body colour. The window belt line which is usually finished in chrome is also blacked-out.

On the sides, there are new 20-inch alloy wheels finished in Jet Black colour and the brake calipers are finished in Red High Gloss. The customers can also opt for Motorsport Package and Carbon Package.

The interior gets Sports seats, M headliner anthracite and an M leather steering wheel. There is a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control and much more.

The X4 50 Jahre M Edition is offered with two engine options. There is a 3.0-litre diesel engine or a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both engines are twin-turbocharged and come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 252 hp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine produces 265 hp of max power and 620 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 15:37 PM IST
