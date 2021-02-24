Home > Bmw > M8

Bmw M8

Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)

₹ 2.15 to 2.18 Crs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 6.59 kmpl
Engine 4,395 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 8 gears, manual override & paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
BMW M8 Variant wise Price, specifications and features

M8 Coupe

₹ 2.15 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Specifications Features
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
448.12 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.59 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R19
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
4867 mm
Wheelbase
2827 mm
Kerb Weight
1960 kg
Height
1362 mm
Width
1907 mm
Bootspace
420 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres

