BMW M8 Key Specs
- Engine4395 cc
- Mileage8.77 kmpl
- Power617 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space420 litres
- Max Torque750 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
BMW M8 is priced at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW M8 is available in 1 variant - Coupe.
BMW M8 comes in nine colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Daytona Beach Blue, Aventurine Red Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Man Green Metallic.
BMW M8 has a ground clearance of 130 mm.
BMW M8 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 4395 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
BMW M8 rivals are Maserati GranTurismo, Audi RS Q8, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, Lexus LM, Lotus Emeya, BMW XM.
BMW M8 comes with a mileage of 8.77 kmpl (Company claimed).
BMW M8 offers a 4 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW M8
|Rs. 2.44 CrOnwards
|-
|617 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|130 mm
|420 litres
|4867 mm
|1907 mm
|1362 mm
|6.1 metres
|Maserati GranTurismo
|Rs. 2.72 CrOnwards
|-
|542 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|310 litres
|4966 mm
|1957 mm
|1353 mm
|6.2 metres
|M8VSGranTurismo
|Audi RS Q8
|Rs. 2.49 CrOnwards
|648 bhp
|850 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|605 litres
|5012 mm
|1998 mm
|1751 mm
|6.15 metres
|M8VSRS Q8
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
|Rs. 2.28 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|11
|-
|440 litres
|5125 mm
|2034 mm
|1721 mm
|5.6 metres
|M8VSMaybach EQS
|Lexus LM
|Rs. 2.1 CrOnwards
|-
|190 bhp
|242 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|14
|-
|-
|5125 mm
|1890 mm
|1940 mm
|5.9 metres
|M8VSLM
|Lotus Emeya
|Rs. 2.34 CrOnwards
|-
|594.71 bhp
|-
|-
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M8VSEmeya
BMW M8 is available in the 9 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|617 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|750 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW M8 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M8's petrol variant is 8.77 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M8 Coupe comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.
Popular BMW Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Coupe Cars