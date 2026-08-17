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BMW M8

₹2.44 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW M8 Price:

BMW M8 is priced at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M8?

The BMW M8 is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What are the BMW M8 colour options?

BMW M8 comes in nine colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Daytona Beach Blue, Aventurine Red Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Man Green Metallic.

What is the ground clearance of BMW M8?

BMW M8 has a ground clearance of 130 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M8?

BMW M8 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 4395 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW M8?

BMW M8 rivals are Maserati GranTurismo, Audi RS Q8, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, Lexus LM, Lotus Emeya, BMW XM.

What is the mileage of BMW M8?

BMW M8 comes with a mileage of 8.77 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW M8?

BMW M8 offers a 4 Seater configuration.

BMW M8 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    4395 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.77 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    617 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    420 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    750 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All M8 SpecsView specs icon

BMW M8 Variants

BMW M8 price starts at ₹ 2.44 Cr .
1 Variant Available
M8 Coupe
₹2.44 Cr*
4395 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW M8 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting their engine specs, features, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
BMW Group India achieved record H1 2026 sales, with strong growth in EVs, SAVs, and long-wheelbase vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
BMW India will raise prices by up to 2% for all models starting July 1, 2026, citing rising costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 May 2026
The Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari excel in comfort and premium features, while Honda City and Toyota Innova Hycross offer excellent passenger experiences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. reported April 2026 sales of 7,318 units, up 6.9%, driven by domestic demand for Eicher.Read Full Story

BMW M8 Visual Comparison

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BMW M8 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW M8
BMW M8 image
Rs. 2.44 CrOnwards-617 bhp750 NmAutomaticCoupe6130 mm420 litres4867 mm1907 mm1362 mm6.1 metres
Maserati GranTurismoMaserati GranTurismo imageRs. 2.72 CrOnwards-542 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6-310 litres4966 mm1957 mm1353 mm6.2 metresM8VSGranTurismo
Audi RS Q8Audi RS Q8 imageRs. 2.49 CrOnwards
4.6100
648 bhp850 NmAutomaticSUV8-605 litres5012 mm1998 mm1751 mm6.15 metresM8VSRS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQSMercedes-Benz Maybach EQS imageRs. 2.28 CrOnwards----SUV11-440 litres5125 mm2034 mm1721 mm5.6 metresM8VSMaybach EQS
Lexus LMLexus LM imageRs. 2.1 CrOnwards-190 bhp242 NmAutomaticMUV14--5125 mm1890 mm1940 mm5.9 metresM8VSLM
Lotus EmeyaLotus Emeya imageRs. 2.34 CrOnwards-594.71 bhp--SUV-------M8VSEmeya

BMW M8 Images

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BMW M8 Image 2
BMW M8 Image 3
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BMW M8 Image 6

BMW M8 Colours

BMW M8 is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Skyscraper Grey Metallic
Tanzanite Blue Metallic
Dravit Grey Metallic
Daytona Beach Blue
Aventurine Red Metallic
Marina Bay Blue Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Man Green Metallic
Brooklyn grey metallic

BMW M8 Alternatives

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
M8vsGranTurismo
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.49 Cr
M8vsRS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
M8vsMaybach EQS
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2.1 - 2.62 Cr
M8vsLM
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
M8vsEmeya
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.55 Cr
M8vsXM

BMW M8 Related News

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition is the most powerful sedan to be launched by the German carmaker in India.
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new
29 Sept 2022
New BMW 8-Series comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here
8 Mar 2022
Chery iCaurV23 Design Patent
Chery iCAUR V23 design patent filed in India ahead of JSW launch
17 Aug 2026
Mr Tapan Ghosh, CEO - VinFast Asia
Tapan Ghosh takes on CEO role at VinFast Asia
17 Aug 2026
5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
17 Aug 2026
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.70 lakh
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at 26.70 lakh
17 Aug 2026
Land Rover Defender Dakar unveiled at Monterey Car Week
Land Rover Defender Dakar unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited-run road-legal iteration of Dakar-winning D7X-R
17 Aug 2026
View all
 BMW M8 Related News

BMW M8 Specifications and Features

Max Power617 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque750 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage8.77 kmpl
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all M8 specs and features

BMW M8 Mileage

BMW M8 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M8's petrol variant is 8.77 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M8 Coupe comes with a 68 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Coupe
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
8.77 kmpl

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