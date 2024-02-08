Saved Articles

BMW M8 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

M8 vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Amg gle coupe
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.15 Cr₹ 1.85 Cr
Mileage8.77 kmpl9.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.59-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
647-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.35 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,38,96,8302,11,49,357
Ex-Showroom Price
2,18,00,0001,85,00,000
RTO
13,65,33019,04,000
Insurance
7,31,0007,44,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,13,6364,54,582

