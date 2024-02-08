In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus.
M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage.
AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M8
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Cr
|₹ 1.85 Cr
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|9.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6