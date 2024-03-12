Mercedes unveils next-gen E53 AMG, matches power of E63 AMG. Check details

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest addition to its E-Class lineup, the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+, a performance-focused sedan and estate developed by AMG. Boasting an aggresive design language, a refined chassis, and an impressive power output of up to 603 hp (450 kW / 612 PS), this new model sets a new standard for hybrid performance vehicles.

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ features a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine paired with an integrated electric motor within the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G

Positioned just below the upcoming E63 performance flagship (which will also feature a PHEV setup), the E53 represents a significant leap forward compared to its predecessor in terms of power and performance.

One of the key highlights of the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ is its innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. The system combines a potent 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine producing 443 hp (330 kW / 449 PS) with a single electric motor generating 161 hp (120 kW / 163 PS), integrated into the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission. This configuration delivers a combined output of 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels via the fully variable 4Matic+ system. For those seeking an extra punch, the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package unlocks 603 hp with the Race Start mode engaged.

Performance-wise, the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ is no slouch, sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.8 seconds and 3.9 seconds for the estate variant. With the optional AMG Driver’s Package, the sedan can achieve a top speed electronically limited to 280 kmph , while the estate variant reaches 275 kmph.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz expects India to be its third-largest global market by 2027

Despite its performance capabilities, the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ retains its eco-friendly credentials. The vehicle can operate solely on electric power, albeit with a limited top speed of 140 kmph. The battery pack boasts a usable capacity of 21.22 kWh, providing a zero-emission range of 90-101 km in the WLTP cycle. With the optional 60 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 20 minutes.

In terms of handling and dynamics, the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ is equipped with a range of AMG enhancements. These include a stiffened chassis, a sporty suspension setup with adaptive damping, a high-performance braking system with larger brakes, and standard rear-axle steering.

The AMG Dynamic Plus package further enhances performance with an electronically controlled rear axle locking differential, even larger composite brakes at the front, dynamic engine mounts, and the Race Start function.

Mercedes E53 AMG: Aggressive looks with plush interior

Visually, the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ stands out from the crowd with its illuminated AMG-specific grille, larger air intakes on the front bumper, and wider front fenders that add 11 mm (0.4 inches) on each side. The profile is accentuated by side gills and a choice of 19-inch alloy wheels, with options to upgrade to 20-inch alloys or 21-inch forged wheels.

The rear end features quad tailpipes and a subtle lip spoiler, distinguishing it from the standard AMG Line trims. Optional packages such as the AMG Exterior Night Package (I and II) and AMG Carbon Exterior Package offer additional customization options with black chrome or carbon fiber accents.

Inside, the E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ offers a luxurious cabin with electrically adjustable AMG sports seats upholstered in Artico man-made leather and microcut microfiber, accented with red contrasting stitching. The AMG performance steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa leather, while the dashboard and door cards feature illuminated grey open-pore ash wood trim, a hybrid-specific feature.

The infotainment system boasts several AMG-specific and hybrid-specific displays, with the optional MBUX Supercreen layout providing a premium user experience.

First Published Date: