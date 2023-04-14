Latest Update

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is officially in India and is set to take the crown among the slew of AMG models available to buyers here. Its place of prominence is highlighted by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that offers 843 hp and a mammoth torque of 1,400 Nm. An electric motor sits on the rear axle and produces 201 hp. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most-powerful in-production AMG model anywhere in the world and the car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. A 4-door coupe, it gets multiple drive modes and is well kitted with performance-oriented features in the cabin....Read MoreRead Less