Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Key Specs
- Engine3982 cc
- Mileage12.65 kmpl
- Power639 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space461 litres
- Max Torque1470 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is available in 1 variant - Limousine.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in thirteen colour options: Polar White, Hi-tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey Magno Metallic, Diamond White Bright, Selenite Grey Magno, Spectral Blue Magno, Copper Orange Magno, Kalahari Gold Magno, Cote D'azur Light Blue Metallic, Vintage Blue Solid, Cashmere White Magno, Olive Metallic.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance rival is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a mileage of 12.65 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
|Rs. 3.3 CrOnwards
|-
|639 bhp
|1470 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|461 litres
|5054 mm
|1953 mm
|1447 mm
|6.3 metres
|Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
|Rs. 3.27 CrOnwards
|791 bhp
|1430 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|305 litres
|5336 mm
|2130 mm
|1515 mm
|6.19 metres
|AMG GT 63 S E PerformanceVSAMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is available in the 13 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|639 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|1470 Nm
|Mileage
|12.65 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3982 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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