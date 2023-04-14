HT Auto
HomeNew carsMercedes-Benz carsMercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,30,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3982.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Key Specs
Engine3982.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GT 63 S E Performance specs and features

About Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Latest Update

  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched: 5 things you should know
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from ₹3.3 crore

    • Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is officially in India and is set to take the crown among the slew of AMG models available to buyers here. Its place of prominence is highlighted by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that offers 843 hp and a mammoth torque of 1,400 Nm. An ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Alternatives

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

    Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

    Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    9.5 Cr*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Variants & Price

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance price starts at ₹ 3.3 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.3 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in 1 variants. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance top variant price is ₹ 3.3 Cr.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    Limousine
    3.3 Cr*
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    It's Quiz Time!

    Can you identify the Logo?Try this logo quiz to test your knowledge of different brand logos.
    PLAY NOW

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Max Power
    639 bhp
    Engine Type
    M177 Biturbo V8
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Engine
    3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    View all AMG GT 63 S E Performance specs and features
    Mercedes-Benz Dealers
    Delhi
    See All Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

    No Mercedes-Benz Dealers Found in Delhi

    See All Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

    Explore your vehicle

    Trending Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance News

    View All
    Lewis Hamilton will be handing over the keys to the owners of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched: 5 things you should know
    14 Apr 2023
    The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore
    11 Apr 2023
    Mercedes-Benz believes Formula One can help it with reduced development time while making more efficient, mass-market electric cars.
    Mercedes-Benz to challenge Tesla via Formula One route. Details here
    3 May 2023
    Mercedes-Benz will continue to sell internal combustion engine powered cars but will increasingly focus on electric vehicles.
    Electric vehicles are technically superior to e-fuel combustion cars, says Mercedes-Benz
    27 Apr 2023
    Mercedes E-Class 2024 comes with a refreshed design which is a mix of modern elements along with its traditional look.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 launched with level 4 ADAS and AI technology
    26 Apr 2023

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Videos

    View All
    &nbsp;Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a staggering 831 bhp of power and 1470 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: First look
    1 Sept 2021
    In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
    9 May 2022
    Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    <p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
    2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
    23 Jan 2015
    <p>It may not have the iconic gullwing doors or the raw power of its predecessor, but the AMG GT feels more refined and better engineered than the SLS.</p>
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S First Drive Video Review
    9 Jan 2015

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    10 - 15 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda WR-V 2023
    Honda WR-V 2023
    8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Kia Sportage
    Kia Sportage
    25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details