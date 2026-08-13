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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT 63 S E Performance

₹3.3 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is available in 1 variant - Limousine.

What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance colour options?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in thirteen colour options: Polar White, Hi-tech Silver, Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey Magno Metallic, Diamond White Bright, Selenite Grey Magno, Spectral Blue Magno, Copper Orange Magno, Kalahari Gold Magno, Cote D'azur Light Blue Metallic, Vintage Blue Solid, Cashmere White Magno, Olive Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3982 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rival of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance rival is Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a mileage of 12.65 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3982 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.65 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    639 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    461 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    1470 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All AMG GT 63 S E Performance SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Videos

  • Full Videos

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance price starts at ₹ 3.3 Cr .
1 Variant Available
AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine
₹3.3 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance image
Rs. 3.3 CrOnwards-639 bhp1470 NmAutomatic7461 litres5054 mm1953 mm1447 mm6.3 metres
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 imageRs. 3.27 CrOnwards
51
791 bhp1430 NmAutomatic7305 litres5336 mm2130 mm1515 mm6.19 metresAMG GT 63 S E PerformanceVSAMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image 1
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image 2
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image 3
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image 4
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image 5
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Image 6

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Colours

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance is available in the 13 Colours in India.

Polar White
Hi Tech Silver
Obsidian Black
Graphite Grey Magno Metallic
Diamond White Bright
Selenite Grey Magno
Spectral Blue Magno
Copper Orange Magno
Kalahari Gold Magno
Cote Dazur Light Blue Metallic
Vintage Blue Solid
Cashmere White Magno
Olive Metallic
Polar white

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.27 - 3.8 Cr
AMG GT 63 S E PerformancevsAMG S 63

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Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power639 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque1470 Nm
Mileage12.65 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all AMG GT 63 S E Performance specs and features

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