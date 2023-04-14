HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched: 5 things you should know

Mercedes-Benz India might be the most successful luxury manufacturer in the Indian market. The brand recently reported record sales in the first quarter of 2023, bolstered by a wide and diverse product lineup that helped it register sales of 4,697 units. Mercedes-Benz is not only focusing on luxury vehicles but also its performance vehicles that are sold under AMG. As many as 14 models - including several AMGs - are locally assembled too. Speaking of AMG, the latest vehicle from Mercedes-Benz is the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Here are five things about it that you should know.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 09:17 AM
Lewis Hamilton will be handing over the keys to the owners of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Most powerful AMG ever

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production vehicle ever by Mercedes-AMG. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that puts out 639 hp and 900 Nm. It is mated to an electric motor that is capable of producing 200 hp and 320 Nm. The combined power output is rated at 843 hp and 1,470 Nm.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Can run on electric power only

Being a plug-in hybrid, the GT 63 S E Performance can run 13 km on electric power alone. The battery capacity is 6 kWh. The charging port is positioned below the rear right tail lamp. Mercedes says the battery is ‘designed for fast power delivery and draw, not for the longest possible range’.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Performance figures

The top speed of Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is 316 kmph which is electronically limited. It can spring from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Price

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at 3.3 crore ex-showroom. This price is before any of the customization options that the customer chooses. The keys to the vehicle will be handed over to the customers by seven-time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Rival

The only direct rival to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid which is also a four-door hybrid performance vehicle.

+91 | Choose city