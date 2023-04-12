HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz India hits record March quarter sales. Key numbers in focus

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 15:48 PM
Mercedes-Benz India has been leading the luxury car market here for quite some time now and is now determined to seal its pole position, ahead of BMW and Audi. Mercedes recently reported record sales in the first quarter of 2023, bolstered by a wide and diverse product lineup that helped it register sales of 4,697 units.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Lance Bennett, VP for Sales and Marketing pose for a photo with Mercedes-AMG-GT 63 S E Performance. (ANI Photo)
Mercedes-AMG has launched the most powerful AMG In the Indian market. It is the AMG GT 63 S E Performance and costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.3 crore ex-showroom. 
The vehicle gets more aggressive bumpers, alloy wheels and a new exhaust system.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance draws power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that now gets assistance from an electric motor. 
The engine alone puts out 630 bhp and a peak torque output of 900 Nm. Then there is the electric motor that is capable of producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm. 
Being a plug-in hybrid, the charging port is placed below the rear right tail lamp. The AMG GT 63 S E Performance can drive for 13 km on electric power alone. 
The total power output stands at 831 bhp and 1,470 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unti that transfers the power to all the four wheels using 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. 
There is also an electronically controlled limited-slip differential placed on the rear axle. 
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with seven drive modes. There are Slippery, Individual, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Electric, and Race. 
The owner can also toggle the sound between ‘balanced’ and ‘powerful’ using the sound buttons in the central console or on the steering wheel. Speaking of steering wheel, several controls of the vehicle are placed on it. 
Lewis Hamilton will be handing over the keys to the owners of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Lance Bennett, VP for Sales and Marketing pose for a photo with Mercedes-AMG-GT 63 S E Performance. (ANI Photo)
Mercedes-Benz has been firing on all cylinders in the Indian car market where the luxury segment is still significantly small when compared to China and western markets. So while India is now the third larges automotive market, behond China and the United States, the luxury segment forms only a small part of it. And this small part is dominated by Mercedes which has a wide portfolio starting from the A-Class Limousine to the Maybachs and AMGs. As many as 14 models - including several AMGs - are locally assembled too.

As such, the Germans reported a 17 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2023, when compared to the first quarter of 2022 when it had reported sales of 4,022 units. While the thrust is coming from high-traction models like the E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB), C-Class and GLE, Mercedes is also reporting high traction on its Top-End Vehicles or TEV. The company launched the AMG 63 S E Performance at 3.3 crore (ex-showroom) on Tuesday while it had launched the AMG E53 Cabriolet at 1.30 crore earlier in the year. “Our focus is on growing the top-end (segment). Of course cars like the A-Class, C-Class and E-Class are very important too," Lance Bennett, Vice-President for Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, told HT Auto recently.

All eyes would next be peeled for the launch of the updated GLC. The GLC holds a place of prominence in the SUV portfolio of the brand and the company expects continued momentum for the model even as its sedans vs SUV sales remain mostly equal.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 15:48 PM IST
TAGS: C-Class E-Class A-Class Limousine GLC Mercedes Mercedes-Benz
