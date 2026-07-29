Porsche Panamera Key Specs
- Engine2894 - 3996 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power349 - 493 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque500 - 620 Nm
- Drive Train4 / AWD
Porsche Panamera is priced between Rs. 1.7 - 2.34 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Porsche Panamera is available in 2 variants - Standard, GTS.
Porsche Panamera comes in eleven colour options: White, Black, Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic, Provence, Madeira Gold Metallic, Lugano Blue, Gentian Blue.
Porsche Panamera comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2894- 3996 cc, and features a Sedan body type.
Porsche Panamera rivals are Maserati Quattroporte, BMW 7 Series, BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance, BMW i7, Audi e-tron GT.
Porsche Panamera comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).
Porsche Panamera offers a 4 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Porsche Panamera
|Rs. 1.7 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|-
|-
|5049 mm
|1937 mm
|1423 mm
|5.95 metres
|Maserati Quattroporte
|Rs. 1.8 CrOnwards
|-
|572 bhp
|729 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|530 litres
|5262 mm
|1948 mm
|1481 mm
|5.9 metres
|PanameraVSQuattroporte
|BMW 7 Series
|Rs. 1.79 CrOnwards
|-
|281 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|-
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|PanameraVS7 Series
|BMW M5
|Rs. 1.99 CrOnwards
|717 bhp
|1000 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|128 mm
|530 litres
|4983 mm
|1903 mm
|1469 mm
|6.3 metres
|PanameraVSM5
|Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
|Rs. 1.95 CrOnwards
|-
|469 bhp
|545 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|280 litres
|4842 mm
|2033 mm
|1458 mm
|6.5 metres
|PanameraVSAMG C 63 S E-Performance
|BMW i7
|Rs. 2.05 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|PanameraVSi7
Porsche Panamera is available in the 11 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|349-493 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|500-620 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2894- 3996 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|270 kmph
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