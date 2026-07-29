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PORSCHE Panamera

₹1.7 - 2.34 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Porsche Panamera Price:

Porsche Panamera is priced between Rs. 1.7 - 2.34 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Porsche Panamera?

The Porsche Panamera is available in 2 variants - Standard, GTS.

What are the Porsche Panamera colour options?

Porsche Panamera comes in eleven colour options: White, Black, Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic, Provence, Madeira Gold Metallic, Lugano Blue, Gentian Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2894- 3996 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera rivals are Maserati Quattroporte, BMW 7 Series, BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance, BMW i7, Audi e-tron GT.

What is the mileage of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera offers a 4 Seater configuration.

Porsche Panamera Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2894 - 3996 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    349 - 493 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 - 620 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4 / AWD
View All Panamera SpecsView specs icon

Porsche Panamera Videos

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Porsche Panamera Variants

Porsche Panamera price starts at ₹ 1.7 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.34 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Panamera comes in 2 variants. Porsche Panamera's top variant is GTS.
2 Variants Available
Panamera Standard
₹1.7 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Panamera GTS
₹2.34 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Porsche Panamera Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
The story compares four hot hatchbacks: Tata Altroz Racer, Volkswagen Polo GTi, Hyundai i20 N Line, and Fiat Punto Abarth, highlighting their engines, power, and pre-owned market prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
BPCL denies claims linking ants around fuel caps to E20 petrol, citing investigations found no evidence supporting the connection.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Government policies significantly shape India’s automotive market, influencing vehicle design and consumer choices more than typical preferences do.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Porsche sells its 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac to HOF Capital, focusing on core business amid profit decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
The article compares various SUVs in India, highlighting comfort features, engine options, and pricing.Read Full Story

Porsche Panamera Visual Comparison

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Porsche Panamera comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera image
Rs. 1.7 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomatic10--5049 mm1937 mm1423 mm5.95 metres
Maserati QuattroporteMaserati Quattroporte imageRs. 1.8 CrOnwards-572 bhp729 NmAutomatic6-530 litres5262 mm1948 mm1481 mm5.9 metresPanameraVSQuattroporte
BMW 7 SeriesBMW 7 Series imageRs. 1.79 CrOnwards-281 bhp650 NmAutomatic7--5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-PanameraVS7 Series
BMW M5BMW M5 imageRs. 1.99 CrOnwards
4.82
717 bhp1000 NmAutomatic7128 mm530 litres4983 mm1903 mm1469 mm6.3 metresPanameraVSM5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-PerformanceMercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance imageRs. 1.95 CrOnwards-469 bhp545 NmAutomatic--280 litres4842 mm2033 mm1458 mm6.5 metresPanameraVSAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW i7BMW i7 imageRs. 2.05 CrOnwards
51
---7--5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-PanameraVSi7

Porsche Panamera Images

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Porsche Panamera Image 2
Porsche Panamera Image 3
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Porsche Panamera Image 6

Porsche Panamera Colours

Porsche Panamera is available in the 11 Colours in India.

White
Black
Jet Black Metallic
Carrara White Metallic
Volcano Grey Metallic
Dolomite Silver Metallic
Ice Grey Metallic
Provence
Madeira Gold Metallic
Lugano Blue
Gentian Blue
White

Porsche Panamera Alternatives

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
PanameravsQuattroporte
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.79 - 1.82 Cr
Panameravs7 Series
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
PanameravsM5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
PanameravsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
Panameravsi7
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
Panameravse-tron GT

Porsche Panamera Related News

Porsche will continue to sell four ICE cars globally well into the 2030s.
Porsche Panamera, Cayenne will have combustion engines far into the 2030s
16 Mar 2025
The Porsche Panamera GTS packs a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 302 kmph
Porsche Panamera GTS with 493 bhp launched in India, priced at 2.34 crore
19 Jul 2024
The 2024 Porsche Panamera comes with a redesigned exterior and updated interior.
2024 Porsche Panamera launched at 1.69 crore. Check what's new
4 May 2024
The third generation Porsche Panamera gets a host of upgrades to its design, powertrain and suspension
Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore
26 Nov 2023
The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades
25 Nov 2023
View all
 Porsche Panamera Related News

Porsche Panamera Specifications and Features

Max Power349-493 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque500-620 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2894- 3996 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed270 kmph
View all Panamera specs and features

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