Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
₹ 1.89 to 2.52 Crs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 10.75 kmpl
Engine 3,996 to 4,806 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

GTS (Petrol) BS VI, 3996 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.89 Crs

GTS Sport Turismo (Petrol) BS VI, 4806 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.93 Crs

Turbo (Petrol) BS VI, 3996 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.09 Crs

Turbo Sport Turismo (Petrol) BS VI, 4806 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.14 Crs

Turbo Executive (Petrol) BS VI, 3996 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.22 Crs

Turbo S E-Hybrid (Petrol) BS VI, 3996 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.39 Crs

Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo (Petrol) BS VI, 3996 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.44 Crs

Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive (Petrol) BS VI, 3996 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.52 Crs

HT verdict on Panamera

The Porsche Panamera is a four-door sporty saloon that stands in the same league as the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the Audi S7 Sportsback. In India, it is available in two variants, the Panamera GTS and the Panamera Turbo.
