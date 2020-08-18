Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
12 inch Touchscreen Display Two high resolution screens, one to the right and one to left of the rev counter 10-inch touchscreen displays on the front seat backrests On the left-hand side of the rev counter is the speedometer 14 Way Electric adjustable seats
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Porsche Stability Management ,Chassis Control Sport ,Brake system having six-piston aluminium monobloc fixed brake calipers at the front and four-piston equivalents at the rear ,Night View provides the driver with information even beyond the range of the headlights ,Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control is Traffic Jam Assist ,Lane Keeping Assist including traffic sign recognition and cornering notification ,Park Assist
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
E-hybrid Logos on The Front Doors Four-Spot Brake Lights Electronic cornering lights
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes