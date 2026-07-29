Porsche Panamera Price:

Porsche Panamera is priced between Rs. 1.7 - 2.34 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Porsche Panamera?

The Porsche Panamera is available in 2 variants - Standard, GTS.

What are the Porsche Panamera colour options?

Porsche Panamera comes in eleven colour options: White, Black, Jet Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic, Provence, Madeira Gold Metallic, Lugano Blue, Gentian Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2894- 3996 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera rivals are Maserati Quattroporte, BMW 7 Series, BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance, BMW i7, Audi e-tron GT.

What is the mileage of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Porsche Panamera?

Porsche Panamera offers a 4 Seater configuration.