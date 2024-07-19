In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs Panamera Comparison