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Maserati Ghibli vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ghibli Panamera
BrandMaseratiPorsche
Price₹ 1.15 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Range816-
Mileage7.9 to 12.3 kmpl20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2894 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maserati Ghibli Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Door Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 2250 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
325 bhp @ 5750 rpm349 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSGV6 Biturbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
816-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R18265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, anti-roll barAluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone, anti-roll barAluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R18295 / 40 R19
Length
49715049 mm
Wheelbase
29982950 mm
Kerb Weight
1950-
Height
14611423 mm
Width
19451937 mm
Bootspace
500495 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7075 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
42
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Differential Lock
Driven Axle-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Interior Colours
NeroBlack
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
OptionalHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,68,9321,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,40,1751,69,62,000
RTO
11,54,01717,50,200
Insurance
4,74,2406,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,83,0514,16,944
Expert Rating
-

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