Best Maserati Cars

In India, there are 7 Maserati Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maserati Levante, Maserati Ghibli, Maserati Quattroporte, Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.15 Cr. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Maserati Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Maserati Levante ₹ 1.5 Cr
Maserati Ghibli ₹ 1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Maserati Quattroporte ₹ 1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Maserati Grecale ₹ 1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Maserati GranTurismo ₹ 2.72 - 2.9 Cr

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7 New Maserati Cars found

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Maserati Levante Front Left Side
1/17

Maserati Levante

₹1.5 Cr
Engine
2987 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Both
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maserati Ghibli Front Right Side
1/20

Maserati Ghibli

₹1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Engine
3799 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maserati Quattroporte Front Left View Angle
1/10

Maserati Quattroporte

₹1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Engine
3799 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maserati Grecale Front Left View
1/12

Maserati Grecale

₹1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Engine
3000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maserati GranTurismo Front Left Side
1/19

Maserati GranTurismo

₹2.72 - 2.9 Cr
Engine
2992 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maserati MCPura Front Right Side
1/3

Maserati MCPura

4.0
1
₹5.12 Cr
Engine
3000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maserati MC20 Front Left Side
1/22

Maserati MC20

₹3.69 Cr
Engine
3000.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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