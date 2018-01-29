In India, there are 7 Maserati Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maserati Levante, Maserati Ghibli, Maserati Quattroporte, Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.15 Cr.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Maserati Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Maserati Levante
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|Maserati Ghibli
|₹ 1.15 - 1.92 Cr
|Maserati Quattroporte
|₹ 1.8 - 2.32 Cr
|Maserati Grecale
|₹ 1.31 - 2.05 Cr
|Maserati GranTurismo
|₹ 2.72 - 2.9 Cr