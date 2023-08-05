HT Auto
Maserati Project24 to be called MCXtrema, will come with 720 bhp

Last year, Maserati unveiled the Project24, a new super sports car that will be sold in limited units. Now, the luxury manufacturer has announced the official name of the car, it will be called Maserati MCXtrema. It will be officially revealed at The Quail on 18th August during Monterey Car Week 2023.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM
Image of Maserati Project24 used for representational purpose only.
Image of Maserati Project24 used for representational purpose only.

Maserati has announced that they will be making only 62 examples of the MCXtrema and it is already sold out. It is important to note that the MCXtrema is not road legal so it is a track-only car. This means that you won't be seeing any MCXtrema on regular roads.

Maserati MCXtrema is based on the MC20 supercar but the manufacturer has upgraded a lot of stuff. The engine is the same 3.0-litre V6 but now comes with upgraded turbochargers. This has helped in increasing the power output from 620 bhp to 720 bhp. That is a boost of 100 bhp.

Apart from this, Maserati has ditched the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in favour of a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters. The power is still transferred to the rear wheels only. Maserati is using a dry sump setup with a racing clutch and limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential. The dry weight of Project24 is less than 1,240 kgs.

Also Read : Maserati MC20 with 630 hp launched at 3.69 crore.

The manufacturer is using carbon fibre for constructing the monocoque chassis and bodywork. Speaking of bodywork, there is a rear wing at the rear that helps with downforce and at the front, there is an adjustable splitter. The windows of the vehicle are constructed using Lexan, a polycarbonate resin thermoplastic material rather than traditional glass. The front of the vehicle features LED lights, while the pedal box and steering column are adjustable for optimal comfort. A 6-point safety belt is included for safety, and the steering wheel is made of carbon fibre and features a built-in display. The vehicle also includes a dash and data acquisition system, air conditioning and racing ABS and traction control.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Project24 MCXtrema

