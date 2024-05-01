Tata Motors records marginal passenger vehicle sales growth in April

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it registered a marginal sales growth in April 2024. The homegrown automobile giant has sold 47,883 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian domestic market, recording just two per cent retail growth on a year-on-year basis compared to 47,007 units sold in the same month a year ago. These numbers include both conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) powered models and electric cars as well.

The auto manufacturer further stated that it sold a total of 47,983 units of passenger vehicles last month, slightly up from 47,107 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The number combines both ICE and EV models. This marked a two per cent sales growth for the OEM. This number includes both domestic and export figures. Tata Motors claims to have shipped 100 cars to overseas markets, which means the auto company's passenger vehicle export business registered zero growth as it shipped 100 cars to international markets in April 2023 as well.

Interestingly, despite having a number of popular electric cars on offer including the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV and Punch EV, Tata Motors witnessed a sales slump in electric car sales in April this year. The auto company sold 6,364 units of electric cars last month, down from 6,516 units sold in the same month a year ago. This marked a marginal two per cent decline for the automaker's electric car sales. Interestingly, this slump came at a time when Tata Motors already holds nearly 80 per cent share of the Indian electric car market and is aiming to grab a larger chunk amid the rising demand for electric vehicles in the country.

