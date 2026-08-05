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TATA Tigor

₹5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.6
3
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Tata Tigor: Overview

The Tata Tigor is the sedan version of the Tiago hatchback, positioned as a compact yet practical solution in the entry-level sedan segment. Updated in January 2025, the Tigor continues to offer a blend of efficiency and everyday usability. Priced from 6.00 lakh (ex-showrooom), the car is available in both petrol and CNG powertrains. Known for its four-star Global NCAP safety rating, the Tigor remains focused on affordability while adding new features and improved styling to remain relevant among newer rivals.

Tata Tigor: Price

The Tata Tigor is priced between 6.00 lakh and 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This includes a total of five petrol variants and three CNG variants, with automatic transmission options also available in the petrol range.

Tata Tigor: Variants

The Tigor petrol lineup consists of five variants—XM, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Prices for the petrol range begin at 6.00 lakh for the XM and go up to 8.50 lakh for the XZ Plus Lux. In the CNG configuration, the XT variant serves as the entry point at 7.70 lakh, while the top-spec XZ Plus Lux is priced at 9.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor: Colours

The model is available in four colour options: Arizona Blue, Magnetic Red, Daytona Grey, and Opal White.

Tata Tigor: Mileage

The ARAI-certified mileage figure for the Tata Tigor stands at 19.28 kmpl for the petrol manual variant and 19.60 kmpl for the petrol AMT. The CNG variant delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.49 km/kg. Real-world figures may vary depending on driving conditions.

Tata Tigor: Specs & Features

Powering the Tigor is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that produces 84.8 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variant, using the same engine in a dual-fuel configuration, produces 72.3 bhp and 95 Nm, and is offered only with a manual gearbox. The sedan complies with the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Feature-wise, the Tigor now comes with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps. A 360-degree camera and four-speaker audio system are also available in the higher variants. Exterior highlights include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, chrome accents, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Tigor: Safety

The Tata Tigor has been rated four stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, reflecting its solid structural integrity for the segment. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. A 360-degree camera is also included in the higher trims for improved visibility during parking.

Tata Tigor: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, the Tata Tigor is being offered with cash discounts of up to 25,000 on select petrol variants, while CNG trims may attract exchange bonuses and corporate benefits depending on the dealership and location. Exact offers vary regionally and are subject to stock availability.

Tata Tigor: Rivals

In the compact sedan segment, the Tata Tigor competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and the newly refreshed Honda Amaze. While all these models offer petrol and CNG options, the Tigor stands out for its safety rating and feature-loaded top variants.

Tata Tigor Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.2-26.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    72 - 85 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    4
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95 - 113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Tata Tigor Videos

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Tata Tigor Variants

Tata Tigor price starts at ₹ 5.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tigor comes in 17 variants. Tata Tigor's top variant is XZA Plus iCNG.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
17 Variants Available
Tigor XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tigor XE
₹6 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tigor XT
₹6.28 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Tigor Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
The story compares various seven-seater SUVs, highlighting their engine specs, capabilities, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jun 2026
Tata Motors is updating the Tata Tigor with a Tiago-influenced design, enhanced cabin features, and improved safety.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
2026 Tata Tigor facelift spotted in patent images ahead of launch, gets Tiago-inspired design
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Tata Motors shares fell 8% as Jaguar Land Rover revised profit outlook, expecting only 4% margin, missing previous targets.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Tata Motors aims for 18-20% market share in India's passenger vehicles, investing ₹33,000-35,000 crores for growth and EV expansion.Read Full Story

Tata Tigor Visual Comparison

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Tata Tigor comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor image
Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
4.63
72 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic2
4/5
--3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm-
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura imageRs. 6 LakhsOnwards
4.1331
68 bhp95 NmManual, Automatic6--402 litres3995 mm1680 mm1520 mm-TigorVSAura
Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire imageRs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
4.1642
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
163 mm382 litres3995 mm1735 mm1525 mm4.8 metresTigorVSDzire
Tata XpresTata Xpres imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
41
75.5 bhp95 NmManual2-165 mm227 L3996 mm1677 mm1532 mm-TigorVSXpres

Tata Tigor Expert Review

Maruti Suzuki played a pivotal role in making CNG vehicles popular in the Indian market. Because of the popularity, other manufacturers such as Hyundai and Tata also decided to enter the segment. One thing that was missing from the CNG segment was automatic transmission. They are slowly becoming popular in the Indian market mainly due to the fact that traffic is increasing day by day and an automatic transmission just adds to the convenience.

Has Tata made some cosmetic changes?

There are no cosmetic changes to the AMT version of the Tigor iCNG.
There are no cosmetic changes to the AMT version of the Tigor iCNG.

Tata Motors has not made any cosmetic changes to the Tigor iCNG AMT. So, it continues to have the same handsome face in the front with the chrome humanity line and tri-arrow elements. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are placed alongside the foglamps. On the sides, there are 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels that look like alloy wheels but are just steel wheels but with a stylized cover. At the rear, there is ‘iCNG’ badging, there is no ‘AMT’ badging on the vehicle.

How's the boot space on Tigor iCNG AMT?

The boot can still accommodate a couple of suitcases and bag packs. There is a frame over the CNG cylinders that ensures that the boot floor is flat.
The boot can still accommodate a couple of suitcases and bag packs. There is a frame over the CNG cylinders that ensures that the boot floor is flat.

One of the biggest gripes with the CNG vehicles is that the CNG tank takes up space in the boot which does not leave space for the luggage. To resolve this, Tata is using two small CNG cylinders instead of one large one. The total water capacity of the cylinders is 70 litres. The whole boot floor has been raised to store the cylinders but there is still space for two suitcases and bag packs.

Does the engine feel different while running on CNG?

The engine on duty is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 72 bhp of max power and 95 Nm of peak torque while running on CNG. On petrol, however, the power is bumped up to 84 bhp and torque increases to 113 Nm. What's new for the iCNG powertrain is the 5-speed AMT.

While the gear shifts can be felt because of the AMT gearbox, they are still smooth.
While the gear shifts can be felt because of the AMT gearbox, they are still smooth.

Yes, you can feel the gear shifting and it is not quick but what Tata has managed to do is smoothen them out. So, even though the driver would be able to feel the shifts, there is no jerkiness. Even the downshifts are very smooth but we did experience a few jerks when the gearbox shifted from third to second gear.

There are some amount of vibrations from the engine but they iron out as soon as the revs climb. If you want to buy the iCNG AMT version for city duties then you will not find any issue with it. It has an ample amount of torque in the lower rev range so getting off the line is easy. Speaking of getting off the line, there is a creep function as well and it works quite well and smoothly. Having said that, when you want to overtake, you will have to plan and the engine will downshift a gear or two. We even tried climbing a few inclines and the car was able to do it just on its creep functionality with slight jitter but as soon as you give some throttle input, the climb became easy.

The front of the Tigor iCNG AMT looks particularly handsome with the chrome and tri-arrow elements.
The front of the Tigor iCNG AMT looks particularly handsome with the chrome and tri-arrow elements.

Overall, the performance of the engine is linear. It lacks punch while running on petrol and things do not improve when you shift to CNG mode. If the engine is running at higher rpms and you need to make a quick overtake then the driver might have to shift to petrol. However, as long as the driver is driving sedately, he should not face any issues.

What are some additional bits that Tata has done for the iCNG version?

Tata has made several changes to ensure that driving on CNG feels seamless to the driver. It uses a single ECU that manages between the petrol and CNG modes. Due to this, the shift from CNG to petrol or visa versa is very smooth and you don't even notice it. If the CNG tank gets empty, the car can automatically shift to run on petrol. Apart from this, Tata Motors has also positioned a fire extinguisher in the footwell area of the front passenger.

To shift the fuel is quite easy, there is a button placed below the infotainment system. The instrument cluster does have independent gauges for petrol as well as CNG. There is an indicator light in the instrument cluster to show that the engine is running on CNG.

How is the ride quality of the Tata Tigor iCNG AMT?

To account for the additional 110 kg weight compared to the petrol-powered version, Tata Motors has retuned the suspension. The suspension can absorb most of the things that our Indian roads have to throw at it.

It absorbs the potholes and bad patches well and the cabin stays a calm and quiet place. Even through the corners, the Tigor feels composed but there is some amount of body roll which is to be expected. Having said that, people will mostly drive sedately.

What features does Tata Tigor iCNG AMT offer?

Tata usually packs their cars pretty well and the Tigor iCNG AMT is no different. It comes with leatherette seats, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a push button to start/stop, a Harman sound system with 8 speakers, automatic climate control, type C charge ports, autofold ORVMs, TPMS and steering mounted controls.

So, what's the verdict about the Tigor iCNG AMT?

The biggest advantage of the Tigor iCNG AMT is that you don't feel that the vehicle is powered by CNG or you are losing out on something. It is packed with features, has a good quality interior and the ride quality is comfortable. Kudos to Tata Motors for integrating the AMT transmission and CNG powertrain so seamlessly. So, if you are in the market for a vehicle that is powered by CNG and you want the convenience of an automatic transmission as well, then the iCNG AMT versions of the Tigor and Tiago are the only option.

 

Tata Tigor Images

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Tata Tigor Colours

Tata Tigor is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Meteor Bronze
Opal White
Magnetic Red
Arizona Blue
Daytona Grey
Meteor bronze

Tata Tigor Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.54 Lakhs
TigorvsAura
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs
TigorvsDzire
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
TigorvsXpres

Tata Tigor Safety Ratings

The Tata Tigor has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Tata Tigor User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
5Safety
4Design
4.7Value For Money
5Comfort
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Tata Tigor User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Tata Tigor for its stylish design, spacious cabin, and excellent mileage, though some find it underpowered for highway driving.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish coupe-like design
  • check circle iconGreat mileage around 20 km/l
  • check circle iconSpacious and feature-rich cabin
  • check circle iconAffordable maintenance
  • check circle iconReliable service

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine feels underpowered at high speeds
  • warning iconLimited power for steep inclines
  • warning iconManual gearbox may not please everyone
  • warning iconHighway performance concerns
  • warning iconSome desire more features

User Reviews

Excllent future
Excellent design, good mileage, and great safety features. It looks very good on the road and has good space. Most importantly, it is safe to drive and very easy to handle.
By: Simon Christian (Mar 12, 2026)
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The stylish City Sedan - living with Tata tigor
It looks is very best i like coupe style notchback , chrome accents, projector headlamp and led drl , alloy wheels , premium look with compact sedan class , piano black drims on the grill has sportier look it’s performance has 1.2 L revotron petrol engine produces 84bhp 113 Nm torque . Has 5 speed manual gear box it can feel slightly under power rated at steep inclines or full overtake at high speed Mileage about 19 Km/litre and serving is good staff supportive consistent expertise .
By: Vinay Sharma (Jul 25, 2025)
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Smooth for City Driving
The Tata Tigor is a smart choice for anyone looking for a stylish and practical sedan. Its sleek design, featuring a coupe-like roofline and bold details, gives it an upmarket feel, though it could use a bit more power on highways. What truly stands out is its mileage?around 20 km/l?making it economical to run. The cabin is spacious and equipped with useful features like a touchscreen and an excellent sound system. With affordable maintenance and reliable service, the Tigor is perfect for families seeking value without compromising on style or comfort.
By: Arnab Kar (Jan 9, 2025)
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Tata Tigor Related News

Tata Motors is working on the Tigor facelift, which is expected to share a host of similarities with the recently launched Tata Tiago facelift. (AI-generated image)
Tata Tigor facelift rendered. Top 5 key expectations
24 Jun 2026
With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX.
Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money
25 Mar 2025
The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer
10 Feb 2025
The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
Planning to buy 2025 Tata Tigor? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants
3 Feb 2025
The 2025 Tata Tigor was launched recently with several new features.
2025 Tata Tigor updated with enhanced features: Can it challenge Maruti Suzuki Dzire?
15 Jan 2025
View all
 Tata Tigor Related News

Tata Tigor Specifications and Features

Max Power72-85 bhp
Body TypeCompact Sedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque95-113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Tigor specs and features

Tata Tigor Mileage

Tata Tigor in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Tata Tigor's petrol variant is 20.3 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Tigor XM comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
XM
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.3

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