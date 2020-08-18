Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)

₹ 5.75 to 7.49 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 12.34 to 20.3 kmpl
Engine 1,199 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
XE (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.75 Lakhs

XM (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.1 Lakhs

XZ (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.5 Lakhs

XMA AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 6.6 Lakhs

XZ Plus (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.99 Lakhs

XZA Plus AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1199 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.49 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue