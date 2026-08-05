Tata Tigor: Overview

The Tata Tigor is the sedan version of the Tiago hatchback, positioned as a compact yet practical solution in the entry-level sedan segment. Updated in January 2025, the Tigor continues to offer a blend of efficiency and everyday usability. Priced from ₹6.00 lakh (ex-showrooom), the car is available in both petrol and CNG powertrains. Known for its four-star Global NCAP safety rating, the Tigor remains focused on affordability while adding new features and improved styling to remain relevant among newer rivals.

Tata Tigor: Price

The Tata Tigor is priced between ₹6.00 lakh and ₹9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This includes a total of five petrol variants and three CNG variants, with automatic transmission options also available in the petrol range.

Tata Tigor: Variants

The Tigor petrol lineup consists of five variants—XM, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Prices for the petrol range begin at ₹6.00 lakh for the XM and go up to ₹8.50 lakh for the XZ Plus Lux. In the CNG configuration, the XT variant serves as the entry point at ₹7.70 lakh, while the top-spec XZ Plus Lux is priced at ₹9.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor: Colours

The model is available in four colour options: Arizona Blue, Magnetic Red, Daytona Grey, and Opal White.

Tata Tigor: Mileage

The ARAI-certified mileage figure for the Tata Tigor stands at 19.28 kmpl for the petrol manual variant and 19.60 kmpl for the petrol AMT. The CNG variant delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.49 km/kg. Real-world figures may vary depending on driving conditions.

Tata Tigor: Specs & Features

Powering the Tigor is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that produces 84.8 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variant, using the same engine in a dual-fuel configuration, produces 72.3 bhp and 95 Nm, and is offered only with a manual gearbox. The sedan complies with the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Feature-wise, the Tigor now comes with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps. A 360-degree camera and four-speaker audio system are also available in the higher variants. Exterior highlights include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, chrome accents, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Tigor: Safety

The Tata Tigor has been rated four stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, reflecting its solid structural integrity for the segment. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. A 360-degree camera is also included in the higher trims for improved visibility during parking.

Tata Tigor: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, the Tata Tigor is being offered with cash discounts of up to ₹25,000 on select petrol variants, while CNG trims may attract exchange bonuses and corporate benefits depending on the dealership and location. Exact offers vary regionally and are subject to stock availability.

Tata Tigor: Rivals

In the compact sedan segment, the Tata Tigor competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and the newly refreshed Honda Amaze. While all these models offer petrol and CNG options, the Tigor stands out for its safety rating and feature-loaded top variants.