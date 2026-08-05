Tata Tigor Key Specs
- Engine1199 cc
- Mileage19.2-26.4 kmpl
- Power72 - 85 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- NCAP Safety Rating4
- Max Torque95 - 113 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Tata Tigor is the sedan version of the Tiago hatchback, positioned as a compact yet practical solution in the entry-level sedan segment. Updated in January 2025, the Tigor continues to offer a blend of efficiency and everyday usability. Priced from ₹6.00 lakh (ex-showrooom), the car is available in both petrol and CNG powertrains. Known for its four-star Global NCAP safety rating, the Tigor remains focused on affordability while adding new features and improved styling to remain relevant among newer rivals.
The Tata Tigor is priced between ₹6.00 lakh and ₹9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This includes a total of five petrol variants and three CNG variants, with automatic transmission options also available in the petrol range.
The Tigor petrol lineup consists of five variants—XM, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Prices for the petrol range begin at ₹6.00 lakh for the XM and go up to ₹8.50 lakh for the XZ Plus Lux. In the CNG configuration, the XT variant serves as the entry point at ₹7.70 lakh, while the top-spec XZ Plus Lux is priced at ₹9.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
The model is available in four colour options: Arizona Blue, Magnetic Red, Daytona Grey, and Opal White.
The ARAI-certified mileage figure for the Tata Tigor stands at 19.28 kmpl for the petrol manual variant and 19.60 kmpl for the petrol AMT. The CNG variant delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.49 km/kg. Real-world figures may vary depending on driving conditions.
Powering the Tigor is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that produces 84.8 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variant, using the same engine in a dual-fuel configuration, produces 72.3 bhp and 95 Nm, and is offered only with a manual gearbox. The sedan complies with the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.
Feature-wise, the Tigor now comes with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps. A 360-degree camera and four-speaker audio system are also available in the higher variants. Exterior highlights include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, chrome accents, and 15-inch alloy wheels.
The Tata Tigor has been rated four stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, reflecting its solid structural integrity for the segment. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. A 360-degree camera is also included in the higher trims for improved visibility during parking.
As of June 2025, the Tata Tigor is being offered with cash discounts of up to ₹25,000 on select petrol variants, while CNG trims may attract exchange bonuses and corporate benefits depending on the dealership and location. Exact offers vary regionally and are subject to stock availability.
In the compact sedan segment, the Tata Tigor competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and the newly refreshed Honda Amaze. While all these models offer petrol and CNG options, the Tigor stands out for its safety rating and feature-loaded top variants.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Tata Tigor
|Rs. 5.55 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|-
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|-
|Hyundai Aura
|Rs. 6 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|402 litres
|3995 mm
|1680 mm
|1520 mm
|-
|TigorVSAura
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Rs. 6.26 LakhsOnwards
|80 bhp
|111.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|163 mm
|382 litres
|3995 mm
|1735 mm
|1525 mm
|4.8 metres
|TigorVSDzire
|Tata Xpres
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|75.5 bhp
|95 Nm
|Manual
|2
|-
|165 mm
|227 L
|3996 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|-
|TigorVSXpres
Maruti Suzuki played a pivotal role in making CNG vehicles popular in the Indian market. Because of the popularity, other manufacturers such as Hyundai and Tata also decided to enter the segment. One thing that was missing from the CNG segment was automatic transmission. They are slowly becoming popular in the Indian market mainly due to the fact that traffic is increasing day by day and an automatic transmission just adds to the convenience.
Tata Motors has not made any cosmetic changes to the Tigor iCNG AMT. So, it continues to have the same handsome face in the front with the chrome humanity line and tri-arrow elements. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are placed alongside the foglamps. On the sides, there are 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels that look like alloy wheels but are just steel wheels but with a stylized cover. At the rear, there is ‘iCNG’ badging, there is no ‘AMT’ badging on the vehicle.
One of the biggest gripes with the CNG vehicles is that the CNG tank takes up space in the boot which does not leave space for the luggage. To resolve this, Tata is using two small CNG cylinders instead of one large one. The total water capacity of the cylinders is 70 litres. The whole boot floor has been raised to store the cylinders but there is still space for two suitcases and bag packs.
The engine on duty is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 72 bhp of max power and 95 Nm of peak torque while running on CNG. On petrol, however, the power is bumped up to 84 bhp and torque increases to 113 Nm. What's new for the iCNG powertrain is the 5-speed AMT.
Yes, you can feel the gear shifting and it is not quick but what Tata has managed to do is smoothen them out. So, even though the driver would be able to feel the shifts, there is no jerkiness. Even the downshifts are very smooth but we did experience a few jerks when the gearbox shifted from third to second gear.
There are some amount of vibrations from the engine but they iron out as soon as the revs climb. If you want to buy the iCNG AMT version for city duties then you will not find any issue with it. It has an ample amount of torque in the lower rev range so getting off the line is easy. Speaking of getting off the line, there is a creep function as well and it works quite well and smoothly. Having said that, when you want to overtake, you will have to plan and the engine will downshift a gear or two. We even tried climbing a few inclines and the car was able to do it just on its creep functionality with slight jitter but as soon as you give some throttle input, the climb became easy.
Overall, the performance of the engine is linear. It lacks punch while running on petrol and things do not improve when you shift to CNG mode. If the engine is running at higher rpms and you need to make a quick overtake then the driver might have to shift to petrol. However, as long as the driver is driving sedately, he should not face any issues.
Tata has made several changes to ensure that driving on CNG feels seamless to the driver. It uses a single ECU that manages between the petrol and CNG modes. Due to this, the shift from CNG to petrol or visa versa is very smooth and you don't even notice it. If the CNG tank gets empty, the car can automatically shift to run on petrol. Apart from this, Tata Motors has also positioned a fire extinguisher in the footwell area of the front passenger.
To shift the fuel is quite easy, there is a button placed below the infotainment system. The instrument cluster does have independent gauges for petrol as well as CNG. There is an indicator light in the instrument cluster to show that the engine is running on CNG.
To account for the additional 110 kg weight compared to the petrol-powered version, Tata Motors has retuned the suspension. The suspension can absorb most of the things that our Indian roads have to throw at it.
It absorbs the potholes and bad patches well and the cabin stays a calm and quiet place. Even through the corners, the Tigor feels composed but there is some amount of body roll which is to be expected. Having said that, people will mostly drive sedately.
Tata usually packs their cars pretty well and the Tigor iCNG AMT is no different. It comes with leatherette seats, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, a push button to start/stop, a Harman sound system with 8 speakers, automatic climate control, type C charge ports, autofold ORVMs, TPMS and steering mounted controls.
The biggest advantage of the Tigor iCNG AMT is that you don't feel that the vehicle is powered by CNG or you are losing out on something. It is packed with features, has a good quality interior and the ride quality is comfortable. Kudos to Tata Motors for integrating the AMT transmission and CNG powertrain so seamlessly. So, if you are in the market for a vehicle that is powered by CNG and you want the convenience of an automatic transmission as well, then the iCNG AMT versions of the Tigor and Tiago are the only option.
Tata Tigor is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Tata Tigor for its stylish design, spacious cabin, and excellent mileage, though some find it underpowered for highway driving.
|Max Power
|72-85 bhp
|Body Type
|Compact Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|95-113 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Tata Tigor in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Tata Tigor's petrol variant is 20.3 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Tigor XM comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
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