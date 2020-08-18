Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
No
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Dual Tone Interiors With Premium Finishes Door pockets with bottle holder Tablet Storage Space In Glove Box Gear Knob With Chrome Insert Ticket Holder On A Pillar Interior Lamps With Theatre Diing Collapsible Grab Handles Coat Hook On Rear Right Side Grab Handle Trendy Body Coloured Air Vents Chrome Finish On Air Vents Segmented DIS Display2.5 Gear Shift Display Trip Average Fuel Efficiency Distance To Empty LED Fuel Gauge LED Temperature Gauge
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Key In Reminder, Driver And Co Driver Airbags, Speed Dependent Auto Door Locks, Corner Stability Control
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Body Colored Bumper LED High Mount Stop Lamps Body Colored Outside Door Handles Body Colored ORVM Stylized Black Finish On B Pillar Chrome On Waistline Front Wipers High,Low And 5 Intermittent Speed Integrated Rear Neck Rest Driver Footrest Tailgate Glass Chrome Garnish On Front Fog Lamps
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
No